Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has A Stunning Private Lake & Charming Christmas Tree Farm
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that has a stunning secluded blue lake and an enchanting Christmas tree farm that's straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie!. Located in Ashdale, which is about an hour northwest of Halifax, this country estate has a sprawling 320 acres of land and the house itself is 3,750 square feet.
Health Canada Has Just Recalled A Baby Teether & It's Due To A Microbial Contamination
If you've been using a teether to soothe your baby's teething pain, you might want to double-check the product, according to Health Canada. The government agency just announced a recall on a baby teether put out by the company Infantino. The item has been sold at Winners (TJX Canada) stores,...
A Tim Hortons Drive-Thru In Ottawa Was Covered In Rats & The Video Is Nightmare Fuel
A morning coffee stop for an Ottawa resident took an unexpected turn a few weeks ago, and he wound up leaving with much more than just a double-double. Making his way through the drive-thru lane of the Tim Hortons at 1161 Bank Street, near Billings Bridge and Colonel By Drive, Joe Remollino saw, "dozens and dozens" of mice and rats "of all colours and sizes just scurrying about."
PETS・
Airbnb Revealed Canada's Coziest Cottages & The 6 In Ontario Are So Enchanting
If Ontario's painfully short summers have one upside, it's autumn. Not only does the season's colourful foliage elevate the entire province's Instagram for months, but it turns cottage trips into literal folk art paintings. On Thursday, Airbnb revealed its 2022 picks for the coziest cottages in Canada, and six of...
This New Boutique Hotel In Ontario Is Full Of History & It's In A Pretty Road Trip Town
There is a new luxury hotel in a beautiful Ontario town and you can admire the building's history while staying in a glamorously updated room. The Dorchester Hotel in Collingwood is found in the downtown core and they opened for bookings in October. Guests can enjoy the 1920's style elegance as of December 15, 2022.
Two Canadian Hotels Were Named Among The Best In The World & Cost Less Than You Might Think
If you've been craving a little staycation lately, it's good to know that Canada is home to some of the best hotels in the world. In fact, two such hotels just cracked a spot on a new ranking of the top hotels in the world, and they both happen to be in Quebec.
You Can Fly From Toronto To Mont Tremblant For Less Than $200 This Winter
Gather around all winter lovers because the cold season just got more exciting, and it might be time to skip fall altogether. Porter Airlines announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their seasonal flight this winter, making it convenient to travel between two popular provinces. If you...
