A Tim Hortons Drive-Thru In Ottawa Was Covered In Rats & The Video Is Nightmare Fuel

A morning coffee stop for an Ottawa resident took an unexpected turn a few weeks ago, and he wound up leaving with much more than just a double-double. Making his way through the drive-thru lane of the Tim Hortons at 1161 Bank Street, near Billings Bridge and Colonel By Drive, Joe Remollino saw, "dozens and dozens" of mice and rats "of all colours and sizes just scurrying about."
Airbnb Revealed Canada's Coziest Cottages & The 6 In Ontario Are So Enchanting

If Ontario's painfully short summers have one upside, it's autumn. Not only does the season's colourful foliage elevate the entire province's Instagram for months, but it turns cottage trips into literal folk art paintings. On Thursday, Airbnb revealed its 2022 picks for the coziest cottages in Canada, and six of...
You Can Fly From Toronto To Mont Tremblant For Less Than $200 This Winter

Gather around all winter lovers because the cold season just got more exciting, and it might be time to skip fall altogether. Porter Airlines announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their seasonal flight this winter, making it convenient to travel between two popular provinces. If you...
