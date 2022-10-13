Trump's subpoena and what's next for the Jan. 6 panel. WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump – a final effort to get the full story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump has been relentlessly hostile to the investigation, calling it a “charade and a witch hunt” in a letter to the committee on Friday. But he has not said whether he will comply with the demand for his appearance. Even if he does, there's no guarantee the committee would get anything different from the broadsides Trump sends out periodically.

