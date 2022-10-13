Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 7:28 p.m. EDT
Trump's subpoena and what's next for the Jan. 6 panel. WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump – a final effort to get the full story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump has been relentlessly hostile to the investigation, calling it a “charade and a witch hunt” in a letter to the committee on Friday. But he has not said whether he will comply with the demand for his appearance. Even if he does, there's no guarantee the committee would get anything different from the broadsides Trump sends out periodically.
Key moments from Xi's address to China's Communist Party Congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan by force if necessary. But Xi on Sunday hailed the end of what he described as the "chaos" in Hong Kong, while condemning "external forces" interfering in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Comments / 0