Read full article on original website
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
northwestmoinfo.com
Springfield Named Fourth-Most Dangerous College Town in the United States
(MISSOURINET) – Springfield, Missouri is the fourth-most dangerous college town in the United States, according to a report published by Safewise-dot-com. Details show Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15-point-one per one-thousand, while the property crime rate is 69-and-a-half per one-thousand. Kareanna Arnoldus-Ray is a student at Missouri State University. She told News-Nation she’s careful not to walk on campus alone at night:
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
sgfcitizen.org
$15M Greene County courthouse and jail renovation plan moves forward
A $15 million renovation will allow jail inmates to be sentenced or spared in spaces where they were once locked behind bars. The Greene County Commission voted 3-0 on Oct. 13 to enter into a $15 million professional services contract with NForm Architecture. The architects are tasked with the planning part of remodeling the former Greene County Jail and two adjacent courthouses to revamp the Greene County government campus on North Boonville Avenue.
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family members
The Col. Thomas C. Love House in Seymour, Missouri.Chasealpha1 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Col. Thomas C. Love House (aka Love Ridge Fruit Farm) is historic. Located north of Seymour, Missouri, it was built in 1868 after the American Civil War. The architectural style is Vernacular Italianate.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3