ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ESPN's Troy Aikman admitted his 'take the dresses off' comment on 'MNF' was 'dumb'

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltjAj_0iXmZE6T00

ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Troy Aikman said Thursday that he shouldn't during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Aikman, who said the a controversial , admitted on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas that the comment was "dumb."

"Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb. Just shouldn't have made them, just dumb remarks on my part," Aikman said on the radio, .

Aikman, just before halftime of the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Raiders, took issue with a . He was far from alone in his criticism of the penalty, which negated a turnover and sent fans at Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy.

Yet right before play resumed, when referring to the penalty.

"I hope that the competition committee looks at this during the set of meetings and we take the dresses off," he .

That sexist trope has drawn plenty of backlash since. As there are plenty of other ways the Hall of Famer could have made his point, it’s easy to understand why.

Aikman, who is in his first season with ESPN after moving from Fox with Joe Buck for “Monday Night Football,” continued on the radio on Thursday about the penalty itself — which was actually one of two seen last weekend.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted that while he still wants quarterbacks protected in the game, it still has to make sense.

"But the other part of ... what came from that, what I said was that it implied that I'm not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth," Aikman said on the radio, . "I'm totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there's no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks … It's a thankless job that [officials are] in, and I don't fault the officials so much.

"I do think we're, as I said, I think we're over-officiating it. But these are the rules. I mean, as the rule reads and if you watch that in real time, it would be hard to look at that play with Chris Jones in our game and not feel like he landed on the quarterback with his body weight, you know? I would imagine that there's been enough outcry about it that I would think that the powers that be will take a hard look at it this offseason, and see if maybe they can correct it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Panthers send Robbie Anderson to locker room midgame after sideline spat with coach

One way or another, Robbie Anderson's days with the Carolina Panthers appear to be numbered. Amid a report that the Panthers were shopping Anderson on the trade market, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent the receiver to the showers early during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It made for unwelcome drama in Wilks' first game leading the team after last week's firing of head coach Matt Rhule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett leaves game with injury

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 3:30 p.m. - Kenny Pickett has been officially ruled out with a concussion. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after taking a hit early in the third quarter.`. Pickett took a big hit from blitzing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mike McCarthy makes a mistake, fails to challenge a bad spot by officials on key play

CeeDee Lamb had a first down. At least it looked that way to everyone but the officials and, apparently, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. There was a baffling sequence at a key moment in the second quarter of Sunday night's game between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. On a third-down catch Lamb stretched out and looked like he clearly had the first down. But the officials, who can be way off when they're guessing on where the ball should be spotted, placed it short of the first down.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mnf#Cowboys#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Competition Committee#The Hall Of Famer#Dallas Cowb
WPXI Pittsburgh

Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday. He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 7

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7. Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons (14 percent rostered) The Atlanta Falcons put together a pretty big upset...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy