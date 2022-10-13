ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers OC Matt Canada says team needs to do 'a little bit better' at finishing drives

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMWX8_0iXmYaDi00

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had the football for 57 offensive drives in 2022. 13 of those drives made it to the red zone. Of those 13, all six offensive touchdowns were scored. So in 57 opportunities to score this season, the Steelers have succeeded six times. Those numbers would be enough to get any offensive coordinator fired. Except for Matt Canada.

Canada has some sort of power over the Steelers and it seems no matter how bad the offense is, he finds a way to downplay things and make the situation seem less dire than it is. Like on Thursday when he said the team needs to do “a little bit better” when it comes to finishing drives.

A little bit? Just a little bit? This offense is 24-for-66 on third down. There hasn’t been a receiving touchdown yet by a wide receiver. This team averages 1.21 points per drive on the season. How about we shoot for more than just a little bit better?

Comments / 12

Ron Mickey
3d ago

I bet the offensive players love to hear that. Maybe you need to call a better game. First and second down run, third down pass, fourth punt. Boring and predictable.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
hypebeast.com

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand

With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Augusta Free Press

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: 'I was confused'

Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field. The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson kicked off own sideline after multiple run-ins with coaches

After Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, replaced by interim head coach Steve Wilks, rumors started hot and heavy regarding a franchise fire sale that could involve all kinds of players — defensive tackle Derrick Brown, edge-rusher Brian Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey, and receiver Robbie Anderson — being on the trading block before the November 1 trade deadline. It is unknown how Brown, Burns, and McCaffrey have reacted to this news, but we have a pretty good idea that Anderson isn’t happy with the ways in which things are going on with his team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy