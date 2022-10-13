ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gh S
2d ago

so sending kids out into the world with a hs diploma even though they can't read, write or perform simple arithmetic is helping them? the liberal mind at work. this woman is a nightmare. 😳

BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension

City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Million Kids March in Philadelphia demands more action against gun violence from city leaders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Million Kids March took place in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Participants walked from North Philadelphia to Center City as a demonstration to demand action from local officials in the fight against gun violence.Organizers say they believe the city is in a state of emergency and the national guard should be called to step in.According to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller, to date, there have been 1,502 nonfatal and 396 fatal shootings in the city in 2022. Of those fatal shootings, 27 victims were younger than 18 and 189 victims were between 18 and 30 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After 2020 Election Day threats, Philly DA Krasner calls for election security reform

In 2020, two men armed with guns traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia to interfere with the vote-counting process. Both were convicted on gun charges. District Attorney Larry Krasner said that case is reason enough for an extension of rules protecting election officials beyond Election Day. Krasner said that the 2020 election provided dramatic evidence of the serious threat against democracy in Philadelphia and around the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications

The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
CBS Philly

Meet the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end, a pioneer and a priest loved by many as Mother Jessie is not slowing down anytime soon. The Church of the Crucifixion is a pillar in the heart of South Philly. Come Sunday morning, you never know what to expect behind the angelic doors.   Mother Jessie is the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia.On Sunday, parishioners danced as they celebrated her birthday. In turn, she serenaded the group with a mariachi band."I used to tell my mom when I was like 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

