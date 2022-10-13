Read full article on original website
so sending kids out into the world with a hs diploma even though they can't read, write or perform simple arithmetic is helping them? the liberal mind at work. this woman is a nightmare. 😳
billypenn.com
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
billypenn.com
Thousands sign petition asking Temple to cancel classes on Election Day to GOTV
Temple is still planning to hold classes on Election Day — despite a student-led push for the university to cancel instruction and deploy some of its resources to help students and other Philadelphians get to their polling places. A petition for canceling classes on Nov. 8 has garnered over...
Executive Director of Bristol-Based Agency Recognized Among Other ‘Women of Distinction’ in Philadelphia Area
The local businesswoman was acknowledged for her work in the Bucks County area. A staff member of a Bucks County business agency has recently been recognized for her achievements within the local area. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local woman for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Billie Barnes, the Executive Director...
Activists march down Philadelphia's Broad Street to protest gun violence
The group "Us Against Gun Violence" organized the march hoping to make a statement throughout the city.
Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension
City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
philasun.com
Many Pennsylvanians who are currently or were incarcerated can vote, according to advocates, leaders
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir speaks about voting rights of current and former inmates in Pennsylvania in front of the Catto statue, October 11. (Photo/Susan Segal) Advocates, community leaders and formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians held a press conference at the memorial of civil rights champion Octavius V. Catto on...
Million Kids March in Philadelphia demands more action against gun violence from city leaders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Million Kids March took place in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Participants walked from North Philadelphia to Center City as a demonstration to demand action from local officials in the fight against gun violence.Organizers say they believe the city is in a state of emergency and the national guard should be called to step in.According to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller, to date, there have been 1,502 nonfatal and 396 fatal shootings in the city in 2022. Of those fatal shootings, 27 victims were younger than 18 and 189 victims were between 18 and 30 years old.
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Temple University Hospital nurses and health care workers rally ahead of union negotiations
There's no strike yet, but unionized health care workers have voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job.
After 2020 Election Day threats, Philly DA Krasner calls for election security reform
In 2020, two men armed with guns traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia to interfere with the vote-counting process. Both were convicted on gun charges. District Attorney Larry Krasner said that case is reason enough for an extension of rules protecting election officials beyond Election Day. Krasner said that the 2020 election provided dramatic evidence of the serious threat against democracy in Philadelphia and around the country.
Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns
Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement from the company.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
How Bad is Crime in Philadelphia? Wawa is Closing 2 More Stores in Center City
How bad is crime in Center City Philadelphia? So bad that Wawa is closing two more stores. Per a report by WPVI-TV, the convenience store chain is shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. The stores are located...
Meet the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end, a pioneer and a priest loved by many as Mother Jessie is not slowing down anytime soon. The Church of the Crucifixion is a pillar in the heart of South Philly. Come Sunday morning, you never know what to expect behind the angelic doors. Mother Jessie is the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia.On Sunday, parishioners danced as they celebrated her birthday. In turn, she serenaded the group with a mariachi band."I used to tell my mom when I was like 5...
Philadelphia student inappropriately touched on her way to middle school: Police
"He asked her for her name. He asked her for her Instagram page, then he touched her inappropriately," said school district spokesperson Monique Braxton.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Wawa shuts down two Philadelphia stores citing 'safety' as crime surge continues
Northeast-based convenience store Wawa announced Thursday that two of its Center City Philadelphia locations will be shutting down due to safety and security concerns.
