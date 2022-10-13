Read full article on original website
MCU continuity thrown into question thanks to that ‘She-Hulk’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reference
After nine weeks She-Hulk has finally reached its end, but it wasn’t without plenty of reveals, twists, and throwbacks in its final episode. However, one throwback might have caused a continuity error. Before we get into this piece be warned that it will include mild spoilers for the She-Hulk...
The actress behind Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power’ didn’t know about that ‘painful’ Sauron twist
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You asked and they delivered. The Rings of Power finale is full of revelations and answers, but the biggest rug pull of all involved the dark lord Sauron himself, who has now come out from the shadows to dominate Middle-earth.
In wake of the big revelation in ‘She-Hulk,’ here is everything you need to know about Sakaar
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has shocked fans in so many ways. But one of the big reveals was the return of Bruce Banner from space as he introduce his family to his son, Skaar. He also reveals where he went after the events of episode one – he had been on the junk planet Sakaar all this time and that’s why no one had been able to contact him.
‘The Rings of Power’ star teases a new form for Sauron in season 2
As if it wasn’t already incredibly difficult to single out Sauron from The Rings of Power ensemble in the first season, the actor behind the Enemy says that he might well adopt his shape-shifting tendencies for future seasons. We all know Sauron as the great deceiver from the Second...
Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team
Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
‘Star Trek: Voyager’: The 10 best Seven of Nine episodes
Seven of Nine is one of the most popular and enduring characters the Star Trek franchise has ever produced. Played superbly by Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager charted her journey from unfeeling Borg drone to one of the most human characters in the show. We see her develop close relationships with Captain Janeway and the holographic Doctor while coming to terms with the crimes she committed while controlled by the Borg.
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled
Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy heaps praise on Matt Smith as fans realize just how much of a badass Daemon really is
Despite all the reservations and skepticism that accompanied the House of the Dragon marketing campaign and its initial release, everyone now jumps at the opportunity to tell their peers just how great the Game of Thrones prequel is. HBO owes that success in no small part to the amazing ensemble of actors bringing the Targaryens to life in all their nuanced glory. Perhaps chiefly among them is Matt Smith, who has garnered global acclaim for his portrayal of Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself.
When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?
*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
A massive superhero mistake that took 15 years to fix issues an overdue apology on streaming
Even the most unpopular of movies can often boast a handful of redeeming features, but in the case of the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, we’re struggling to think of more than two. The first is that the prologue remains as awesome now as it ever was, even if it’s...
‘Madame Web’ set photos reveal another potential web-slinging superhero
The latest set photos from Madame Web have given fans their first look at yet another potential webslinger in the form of Isabela Merced’s currently unconfirmed character. The 21 year-old is one of many players in Sony’s ensemble cast, with speculation seemingly working out who she’ll be playing from the grand Spider-Man canon and it’s set to be a big one. In a universe of increasing amount of those with Spider-Man’s abilities, Merced looks set to play one of the most recent to take on the Spider-Girl mantle.
A masterclass in R-rated insanity slices and dices its way to the top of the Disney Plus charts
Based on the fact both installments became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time, it’s utterly insane to think that 20th Century Fox spent a decade trying their hardest to ensure that Deadpool never made it out of development hell. Having been forced to stand idly by and watch the...
Will Evan Peters return for ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?
Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?
‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix
Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ gets an exhilarating new trailer
Sylvester Stallone is headed to Oklahoma in a thrilling new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. In Tulsa King, Stallone plays a mafia leader named Dwight Manfredi, and he’s fresh out of prison and ready to get back on top of his game. The official trailer for the series...
