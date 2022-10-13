Read full article on original website
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
5 Niche ETFs That Beat a Volatile Market Last Week
Wall Street saw wild swings last week, with the major indices moving in opposite directions. After a powerful rally at the start of the week, the stocks lost momentum on hot inflation data, which would push the Federal Reserve toward another aggressive rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.15% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively.
Stock Market News for Oct 18, 2022
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday after the U.K. government reversed its tax policy and solid earnings reports from a batch of companies gave a boost to investors’ confidence. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) climbed...
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Pre-Markets in the Green on Strong Earnings Numbers
Pre-markets are roaring ahead this morning, building on the rally from Monday’s trading day. Actually, this rally goes back to Thursday of last week; much was given back last Friday, but higher highs were gained as of Monday’s close. And with the Dow +640 points at this hour, the Nasdaq +280 and the S&P 500 +85 points, it’s safe to say we’re in the midst of a rally.
SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts
In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used were the closing prices from Oct. 17, 2022. The video was...
Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped early today for the second day in a row. Yesterday, Nio shares rose nearly 4%, and that trend continued this morning. In early Tuesday trading, Nio popped as much as another 8.3% before those gains faded. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio held onto a slight gain of 0.2%. But there was good reason for the early optimism.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Stock Jumps 16.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 47.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today
Shares of small-cap gene therapy company Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) popped by as much as 87% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is racing higher this morning in response to an all-cash buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Lilly and Akouos reportedly agreed to a $487...
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
Last week, ETFs pulled in about $17.6 billion in capital, pushing year-to-date inflows to $440.4 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $11.8 billion inflows, closely followed by $3 billion in U.S. fixed income and $1.9 billion in international equity, per etf.com. As such, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 38.3% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson,...
Can Value Investors Consider Vector Group (VGR) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Exxon Mobil (XOM) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Wall Street Analysts See a 36% Upside in Northern Oil and Gas (NOG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) closed the last trading session at $33.29, gaining 7.8% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $45.27 indicates a 36% upside potential.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) shareholders have earned a 7.2% CAGR over the last five years
When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 21% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.1% in the last year.
