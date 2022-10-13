Read full article on original website
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
Singapore's GIC says global recession scenario possible, eyes Australia opportunities
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, one of the world's biggest investors, said it is factoring in the potential for a global recession and was prepared to stress-test its portfolio if need be.
Goldman CEO says reasonable chance of U.S. recession in 2023
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States may tip into a recession next year, but it is possible that inflation can be tamed without causing too much economic pain, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told Reuters.
