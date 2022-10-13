Read full article on original website
Latinos have largest representation gap in executive positions in California government
Although Latinos make up a significant portion of California's population, the group remains underrepresented on influential state boards and commissions, according to a recent study. The study by the UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Insitute found Latinos have the largest representation gap among all racial and ethnic groups in California’s...
Hollister Hills Ranch nominated for California Point of Historical Interest
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Hollister Hills Ranch has been nominated as a point of historical interest by the state of California. It is up for nomination by the state's Office of Historic Preservation and will be voted on Oct. 21. The ranch was the California State Parks system's...
Proposition 28: Dedicating money to arts education in schools
It's often the first program to see cuts when school budgets get tight: Arts education. California voters this year will decide whether to dedicate state funding to ensure programs have a source of money moving forward, especially for schools in low-income, underserved communities. Proposition 28 will dedicate 1% of the...
2 local Community College's will host an Undocumented Student Action Week
MONTEREY, Calif. — The California Community Colleges Chancellor's office is remaining committed to supporting undocumented students as community colleges across the state will host an Undocumented Student Action Week from Oct. 17. through Oct. 21. The purpose of the action week is to give support to undocumented students where...
Racing legend Mario Andretti hits the pavement at Laguna Seca
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Racing legend Mario Andretti hit the pavement out at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday. The motorsports superstar in town for the Velocity Invitational, a mix between timed track events and car show. Andretti hit the iconic track in a McLaren Formula 1 car in...
