ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
KSBW.com

Proposition 28: Dedicating money to arts education in schools

It's often the first program to see cuts when school budgets get tight: Arts education. California voters this year will decide whether to dedicate state funding to ensure programs have a source of money moving forward, especially for schools in low-income, underserved communities. Proposition 28 will dedicate 1% of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KSBW.com

Racing legend Mario Andretti hits the pavement at Laguna Seca

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Racing legend Mario Andretti hit the pavement out at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday. The motorsports superstar in town for the Velocity Invitational, a mix between timed track events and car show. Andretti hit the iconic track in a McLaren Formula 1 car in...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy