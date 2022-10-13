Read full article on original website
coastreportonline.com
OCC provides resources during Undocumented Student Action Week
Orange Coast College is celebrating “Undocumented Student Action Week” from Oct. 17-21 by hosting several events to show support to undocumented students and raise awareness about the resources available to them. “Undocumented Student Action Week” is an event celebrated at all 116 community colleges in the state. California...
OC teacher receives CMA foundation music teachers of excellence award
A local music teacher is one of 30 educators who will be honored as part of this year's Country Music Awards Teachers of Excellence event in Nashville
whsgoldenarrow.com
Homecoming Royalty Ushers in a New Era of Inclusivity
The Homecoming football game took place on Friday, Sept. 23 where senior Associated Student Body (ASB) President Nanami Yamakawa and senior ASB Performing Arts Commissioner Genesis Araiza won Homecoming Royalty. Yamakawa and Araiza were thrilled to receive the title. “That was a special night for me. I was very surprised...
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years
Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
laparent.com
Announcing the 2023 California Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today named five exceptional educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year. “These five educators receive the prestigious honor of 2023 California Teachers of the Year for their extraordinary talents and efforts to teach young people in California during historically challenging circumstances,” says Thurmond, who began his career as a social services worker. “Using their exceptional skills, creativity, and experience, they continue to create positive learning environments and make meaningful contributions to the academic and social-emotional needs of their students.”
kawc.org
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
The largest mariachi music festival in the United States took place this summer at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 33rd annual MARIACHI USA centered a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture. The show honored Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music, and highlighted songs made popular by the legend.
northcoastcurrent.com
Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award
Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
Cal Fresh recipients getting 12% boost in benefits
There are tens of thousands of people right in Orange County who may be missing out on free money each month to buy food for their families. Cal Fresh is looking to change that for low income families in Orange County, increasing monthly benefits by 12-percent. For Orange County resident Carolyn Lure, that means she will be receiving an extra $30 per month thanks to California's food stamps program. She loaded up on bananas, apples, pears and oranges on Thursday shopping at a Northgate market in Anaheim. "Right now, I'm gonna buy vegetables. I can balance out my meals more because I...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Wells Fargo Building Tenants Fighting Eviction
On Aug. 15, Ryan Fox held a ribbon cutting for her 4th floor office at 433 North Camden Drive, a milestone for her real estate business, The Fox Group Enterprises, that featured attendees like Mayor Lili Bosse. Sixteen days later Fox — and every other 4th floor tenant — received...
FTU Returns To Southern California – Save $50 On Your Ticket
For the last decade, I’ve spoken at Frequent Traveler University (FTU) events around the nation and I invite you to join me for a great discussion about miles, points, and travel in beautiful Orange County, California next month. FTU Orange Country 2022 – November 12-13, 2022. From November...
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
coastreportonline.com
Coast crushes Cypress in conference play
Orange Coast College captured a commanding win at home over conference rival Cypress College on Wednesday. With the win, the Pirates have given themselves a 2-game lead over the Chargers for third place in the Orange Empire Conference standings. Last week, Coast split four games evenly in the Riverside City Tournament, but could not be stopped at home on Wednesday against 8-6 Cypress.
Westchester Senior Center temporarily closed due to safety concerns
Westchester resident Debra Huston is fed up with the trash, illegal camping and sketchy activity going on in the parking lot at Westchester Park."It's time for this to stop," said Huston. She and other members of the neighborhood council of Westchester-Playa have complained to the city for months about cracking down on a growing encampment that has scared people away from the park. "We had vicious dogs in the lot," Huston said. "We had fighting in the lot. We had people living here over to the tennis courts and harassing children."Huston and other residents were disappointed after learning the city temporarily shut...
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
NBC Los Angeles
CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food
A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days. “I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.
coastreportonline.com
Coast improves win streak to 10 against Cypress
Orange Coast College continued to dominate on Wednesday in a 14-5 win at home against Cypress College. After a calendar month full of tournament and conference wins, the Pirates have built an impressive 10-game winning streak. Coast has competed in three-straight tournaments without surrendering a single contest, and with its most recent win against Cypress, now boasts a 3-0 conference record.
signalscv.com
Health Department advises on possible winter surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health gave advice Thursday on how to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19. Recent spikes in cases in Europe prompted Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to advise residents to take necessary precautions this winter. “There are specific steps that we can take...
Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation
Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
L.A.’s Biggest Free Street Festival ‘Taste Of Soul’ Is Back In Town
The biggest free street festival in Los Angeles is returning as a live event this Saturday after two years of being virtual. In 2006, Danny Bakewell Sr. started Taste of Soul to give the Black community a day of celebration and fun that they could call their own. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens up only to pedestrians. “The evolution of Taste of Soul has simply been about the care for Black people and wanting the best for our community,” stated Mr. Bakewell on the festival’s site. The festival will have five stages for performers playing everything from gospel to jazz to R&B and over 150 food vendors serving up dishes from soul food and desserts to fried fish and barbecue. Rumor has it, Stevie Wonder might show up as he’s done in previous years. In the past, crowds have seen sets by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This year, “In Living Color” actress and comedian Kim Coles will perform. There will also be 200 merchandise vendors selling everything from art to clothing for all to enjoy.
spectrumnews1.com
Little change to Orange County's COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased slightly Saturday, rising by two people to 119, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 16, down from 18 the previous day. On Thursday, local health...
Comments / 0