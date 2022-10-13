Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
peninsulachronicle.com
Free Customer Service Training For Hospitality Industry Workers Offered October 20
NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau and Hampton Roads Workforce Council are hosting free customer service training on unconscious bias. The training will be held on Thursday, October 20 at the Denbigh Community Center located...
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
peninsulachronicle.com
Catalillies Play Café Finds Temporary Home In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Catalillies Play Café, a new business catered toward mothers and their young children, is now open in a temporary space on Richmond Road. The new business, established by Lillian Wilborne, opened earlier in October in a space located within Harmoney Hub, a new co-working community on Professional Drive. The space is temporary while Wilborne finalizes details on a permanent location.
NBC12
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Now Hiring
HAMPTON-Just ahead of its grand opening on October 29, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is hiring for a variety of positions. Among the jobs that need to be filled are an aquatics director; an event coordinator; swim instructors; water exercise instructors; front desk attendants; concessions attendants; and lifeguards. For more information...
peninsulachronicle.com
Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery
According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Hampton Roads
Thefts of Kia and Hyundais have been well-reported at 10 On Your Side. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, there were 51 Hyundais and Kias reported stolen to Norfolk police.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
Four Norfolk businesses shut down; a look at the economic impact
The owner of Scotty Quixx, which recently lost its conditional use permit, is being forced to close. Scotty Oates said empty storefronts will not only impact him but the entire downtown district.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
Ex-city manager describes ‘pay to play’ atmosphere in Portsmouth in $5M lawsuit
10 On Your Side's investigative team has learned that former Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones is filing a $5.35 million lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
peninsulachronicle.com
Free Health Screening Event Scheduled For October 19 At Four Oaks Day Service Center
NEWPORT NEWS-Newport News Department of Human Services, Roadmap to Health, and Virginia Senator Monty Mason will host a health bus that will provide free health screenings at Four Oaks Day Service Center on Wednesday, October 19 from 11am to 3pm. Free health screenings available will include blood pressure, cholesterol level,...
Big crowds pack first Poquoson Seafood Festival in 3 years
The Poquoson Seafood Festival returned for the first time in three years this weekend. The festival honors area watermen and life on the coast of the Chesapeake Bay.
