Williamsburg, VA

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Catalillies Play Café Finds Temporary Home In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Catalillies Play Café, a new business catered toward mothers and their young children, is now open in a temporary space on Richmond Road. The new business, established by Lillian Wilborne, opened earlier in October in a space located within Harmoney Hub, a new co-working community on Professional Drive. The space is temporary while Wilborne finalizes details on a permanent location.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
RICHMOND, VA
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Now Hiring

HAMPTON-Just ahead of its grand opening on October 29, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is hiring for a variety of positions. Among the jobs that need to be filled are an aquatics director; an event coordinator; swim instructors; water exercise instructors; front desk attendants; concessions attendants; and lifeguards. For more information...
Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery

According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
HAMPTON, VA
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
HAMPTON, VA

