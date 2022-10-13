ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

01-29-32-35-42

(one, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-21-24-27-34-48

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $860,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Pick 2 Day

2-1, Wild: 3

(two, one; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

1-5, Wild: 8

(one, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

8-7-2, Wild: 3

(eight, seven, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-4, Wild: 8

(zero, eight, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-0-1-0, Wild: 3

(five, zero, one, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-5-0-7, Wild: 8

(six, five, zero, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

7-2-4-6-7, Wild: 3

(seven, two, four, six, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-1-5-3, Wild: 8

(one, nine, one, five, three; Wild: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

Treasure Hunt

05-14-15-18-29

(five, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (eight, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other gubernatorial nominee ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other major party nominee in at least the past two decades. The money raised by Shapiro has enabled him to run TV ads every day dating to April, helping him lead in polling since the race began. In recent days, Mastriano began running his first TV ad since he won the GOP primary in May, even as he complains that the national party isn’t coming to his help. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but he also acknowledges that he is being hammered in the race for donations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the blaze in eastern Clark County was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred an estimated 2,000 acres (780 hectares) by Sunday afternoon, said Ryan Rodruck, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Residents of an estimated 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, Rodruck said. The state issued a mobilization order allowing any firefighting agency to dispatch resources to the blaze, he said. The Clark Emergency Services Agency expanded evacuation zones into the rural outskirts of the cities of Camas and Washougal, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Associated Press

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
JUNEAU, AK
