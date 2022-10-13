Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Week 7 Game Recap: NIU Huskies 39, EMU Eagles 10
The Northern Illinois Huskies snapped a five game losing skid with their 39-10 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles today as starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi made his return for NIU. The Huskies (2-5, 1-2 MAC) also won their first conference game of the season and their second straight game over...
hustlebelt.com
Bowling Green defense posts best showing of season in 17-13 win over Miami (OH)
Bowling Green witnessed remarkable defensive improvement from 2020 to 2021. The Falcons logged four All-MAC defenders and fielded their best scoring defense since 2015, with a specialty in containing the opposing aerial attacks. But through the first six games of the 2022 season, the Falcons regressed back to what was...
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Week 7 Game Recap: Toledo Rockets 52, Kent State Golden Flashes 31
In one of the most stunning performances in recent Mid-American Conference history, the Toledo Rockets (5-2, 3-0 MAC West) bridged a 21-0 gap built up by the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-5, 1-2 MAC East) in the first quarter to win the game by the final tally of 52-31 on Saturday afternoon in the Glass Bowl.
Comments / 0