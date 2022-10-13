ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

5-0-1-0, Wild: 3

(five, zero, one, zero; Wild: three)

