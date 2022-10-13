‘Interior Chinatown': Jimmy O. Yang to Star, Taika Waititi to Executive Produce and Direct Pilot for Hulu Series

Read full article on original website
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
‘House of the Dragon’ Executive Producer Sara Hess Extends Overall Deal With HBO
Hess, who also writes for the series, will continue in her role for Season 2 as well as develop new projects
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in October 2022
From spooky delights to delightful romps and beyond
Disney+’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Leads a Horror-Filled Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
”Hocus Pocus 2“ falls to second place, while Hulu’s ”Hellraiser“ takes third. One obvious sign that Halloween is fast approaching: More horror flicks being streamed. And that’s clearly the case right now, with a handful of scary movies, including Hulu’s “Hellraiser,” grabbing fans’ attention, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker — which reflects data from TV time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest from 22 million global registered users.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
‘Decision to Leave’ Film Review: Park Chan-Wook Mixes Crime Story With Love Story
The Korean director's first movie since "The Handmaiden" is gorgeous, richly dramatic and increasingly complex
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
Studiocanal Brings Bambu’s ‘The Vow’ onto the Mipcom Market, Driving Deeper into Daily Dramas (EXCLUSIVE)
Famed for its premium series, European production-distribution giant Studiocanal and Spanish partner Bambu Producciones (“Velvet,” “Cable Girls”) are now driving ever deeper into premium daily dramas, first with “Two Lives” and now with “The Vow,” which Studiocanal is bringing onto the market at Mipcom. The show is produced by Studiocanal-owned Bambú Producciones, led by Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés, and the creator of successful daily shows, Josep Cister. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, which co-produces with Studiocanal and Bambu, retains rights to Latin America and the U.S. Created by Cister, “The Vow,” which went into production in Spain this September, weighs in at...
Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Tops This Week’s Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
After six weeks at No. 1, HBO’s ”House of the Dragon“ falls to Ryan Murphy’s true-crime drama. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Says That K.E.V.I.N. Was Almost Played by a Real Guest Star ‘Like George Clooney’
"And he'd be in a tuxedo holding like a glass of scotch, and that would be Kevin," Jessica Gao told TheWrap
The ‘Star Trek’ Sequel That Never Was: Hemsworth and Pine in a ‘Last Crusade’-Like Adventure
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay wanted to bring back Chris Hemsworth as Kirk's father
George Clooney Applauds Universal for Taking a ‘Gamble’ on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and Putting It in Theaters: ‘I’m Really Proud’
Julia Roberts also weighed in on why she thinks the genre that made her a screen star is having a resurgence
Joe Pesci Is Pete Davidson’s Grandfather in First Look at Peacock Series ‘Bupkis’ (Photo)
Your eyes do not deceive you. Joe Pesci is making a rare acting return, opposite Pete Davidson no less. Our first look at “Bupkis” has arrived. The Oscar-winning Pesci plays Davidson’s grandfather in the upcoming Peacock comedy series, which chronicles a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. Combining grounded storytelling with “absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” the series is written by, starring and executive produced by the “SNL” alum.
Jim Packer Sets New Deal as Worldwide TV Distribution Chief for Lionsgate
CANNES — International TV sales veteran Jim Packer has set a multi-year deal with Lionsgate that will keep him on the senior management team as president of worldwide TV distribution. News of his contract extension was revealed Oct. 17, just as the Mipcom content marketplace kicks off this week in Cannes, bringing the global TV community together for the first full time in three years. Packer has been with Lionsgate since 2011. The news that he has re-upped comes at a time of uncertainty for the studio. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has said the company, which is home to the Lionsgate...
How ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Stars Mila Kunis and Chiara Aurelia Played 3 Versions of the Same Character
Kunis explains to TheWrap why she sees three versions of Ani in the Netflix film
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
TV tonight: a magnificent, deadly obsession with erupting volcanoes
Werner Herzog’s documentary about two volcanologists drawn to the edge of the Japanese mountain that killed them. Plus Our Dementia Choir. Here’s what to watch this evening
