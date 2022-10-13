ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Interior Chinatown': Jimmy O. Yang to Star, Taika Waititi to Executive Produce and Direct Pilot for Hulu Series

By Harper Lambert
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Jeff Skoll
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
Dan Lin
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Mark Wahlberg
TheWrap

Disney+’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Leads a Horror-Filled Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

”Hocus Pocus 2“ falls to second place, while Hulu’s ”Hellraiser“ takes third. One obvious sign that Halloween is fast approaching: More horror flicks being streamed. And that’s clearly the case right now, with a handful of scary movies, including Hulu’s “Hellraiser,” grabbing fans’ attention, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker — which reflects data from TV time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest from 22 million global registered users.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Chinatown#20th Television#Dive#Hbo
Variety

Studiocanal Brings Bambu’s ‘The Vow’ onto the Mipcom Market, Driving Deeper into Daily Dramas (EXCLUSIVE)

Famed for its premium series, European production-distribution giant Studiocanal and Spanish partner Bambu Producciones (“Velvet,” “Cable Girls”) are now driving ever deeper into premium daily dramas, first with “Two Lives” and now with “The Vow,” which Studiocanal is bringing onto the market at Mipcom.  The show is produced by Studiocanal-owned Bambú Producciones, led by Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés, and the creator of successful daily shows, Josep Cister. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, which co-produces with Studiocanal and Bambu, retains rights to Latin America and the U.S. Created by Cister, “The Vow,” which went into production in Spain this September, weighs in at...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheWrap

Joe Pesci Is Pete Davidson’s Grandfather in First Look at Peacock Series ‘Bupkis’ (Photo)

Your eyes do not deceive you. Joe Pesci is making a rare acting return, opposite Pete Davidson no less. Our first look at “Bupkis” has arrived. The Oscar-winning Pesci plays Davidson’s grandfather in the upcoming Peacock comedy series, which chronicles a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. Combining grounded storytelling with “absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” the series is written by, starring and executive produced by the “SNL” alum.
MOVIES
Variety

Jim Packer Sets New Deal as Worldwide TV Distribution Chief for Lionsgate

CANNES — International TV sales veteran Jim Packer has set a multi-year deal with Lionsgate that will keep him on the senior management team as president of worldwide TV distribution. News of his contract extension was revealed Oct. 17, just as the Mipcom content marketplace kicks off this week in Cannes, bringing the global TV community together for the first full time in three years. Packer has been with Lionsgate since 2011. The news that he has re-upped comes at a time of uncertainty for the studio. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has said the company, which is home to the Lionsgate...
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy