ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Photography#Motel
TheWrap

‘Barbarian’ Editor Explains Why a ‘Gory, Sick, Funny’ Scene Involving a Rat Was Cut From Film

Spoiler warning: The following article reveals the plot and ending of “Barbarian”. Rodents have made a decent name for themselves in movies like “Stuart Little,” “The Secret of NIMH,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and of course “Ratatouille.” But the horror hit “Barbarian” will not be joining that list, because a mid-movie scene involving Justin Long and a basement rat was left on the cutting room floor.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TheWrap

Disney+’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Leads a Horror-Filled Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

”Hocus Pocus 2“ falls to second place, while Hulu’s ”Hellraiser“ takes third. One obvious sign that Halloween is fast approaching: More horror flicks being streamed. And that’s clearly the case right now, with a handful of scary movies, including Hulu’s “Hellraiser,” grabbing fans’ attention, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker — which reflects data from TV time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest from 22 million global registered users.
MOVIES
The US Sun

I watched The Watcher house for years & now I’m having a party for Netflix show – I can’t wait for some of the lines

A YOUNG woman who grew up near The Watcher house has shared her intent to host a viewing party for the new Netflix series of the same name. The saga of The Watcher - which left the Broaddus family with a series of ominous and threatening letters - has been turned into a new seven-part Netflix series that debuted on the platform on October 13.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy