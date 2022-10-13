Read full article on original website
‘Decision to Leave’ Film Review: Park Chan-Wook Mixes Crime Story With Love Story
The Korean director's first movie since "The Handmaiden" is gorgeous, richly dramatic and increasingly complex
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael Myers Saga Concludes, For Now, With a Whimper
Director David Gordon Green offers little more than a padded coda to the tale of Haddonfield, with a sudden focus on a brand-new character
‘The Same Storm’ Review: COVID Lockdown Drama Offers a Snapshot of Recent History
Peter Hedges assembles an impressive ensemble (including Elaine May and Sandra Oh) to look at human connection during social distancing
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen Developing Film Based on Disney Theme Park Element ‘Society of Explorers and Adventures’
"Strange World" writer-director Qui Nguyen will write the script, with Reynolds producing
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
Christopher Landon tweeted that studio experiments with release strategies "destroyed" his film
George Clooney Applauds Universal for Taking a ‘Gamble’ on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and Putting It in Theaters: ‘I’m Really Proud’
Julia Roberts also weighed in on why she thinks the genre that made her a screen star is having a resurgence
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
‘Barbarian’ Editor Explains Why a ‘Gory, Sick, Funny’ Scene Involving a Rat Was Cut From Film
Spoiler warning: The following article reveals the plot and ending of “Barbarian”. Rodents have made a decent name for themselves in movies like “Stuart Little,” “The Secret of NIMH,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and of course “Ratatouille.” But the horror hit “Barbarian” will not be joining that list, because a mid-movie scene involving Justin Long and a basement rat was left on the cutting room floor.
Issa Rae Condemns Hollywood’s Efforts to Save ‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller to ‘Save Itself and to Protect Offenders’
The star of the DC superhero film faces felony charges and abuse allegations yet remains involved with the production
How Lena Dunham Made the 13th Century-Set ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Feel Current
If Birdy was alive now, there would be all kinds of tools, like she'd probably be on TikTok exploring questions about gender," Dunham tells TheWrap
‘Till,’ ‘Decision to Leave’ Lead Slow Weekend Indie Box Office
Park Chan-wook's thriller earns weekend's highest theater average, while Emmett Till drama earns $240,000 from 16 theaters
‘Blue Beetle’ Star Adriana Barraza Joins Jean Reno in ‘The Penguin and the Fisherman’ (Exclusive)
Film is directed by David Schurmann ("Little Secrets")
Disney+’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Leads a Horror-Filled Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
”Hocus Pocus 2“ falls to second place, while Hulu’s ”Hellraiser“ takes third. One obvious sign that Halloween is fast approaching: More horror flicks being streamed. And that’s clearly the case right now, with a handful of scary movies, including Hulu’s “Hellraiser,” grabbing fans’ attention, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker — which reflects data from TV time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest from 22 million global registered users.
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
Life-Sized Han Solo Bread Sculpture Is Just What ‘Star Wars’ Fans Kneaded (Photo)
This is the kind of carbs overload some only dream of
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
I watched The Watcher house for years & now I’m having a party for Netflix show – I can’t wait for some of the lines
A YOUNG woman who grew up near The Watcher house has shared her intent to host a viewing party for the new Netflix series of the same name. The saga of The Watcher - which left the Broaddus family with a series of ominous and threatening letters - has been turned into a new seven-part Netflix series that debuted on the platform on October 13.
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
