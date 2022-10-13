Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Tells An Undeniable NBA Truth
Many people are already predicting that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks could have the best season of his career in 2022-23. This wouldn’t be surprising: the progress and power he showed last season was incredible and it led his Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in over ten years.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"
The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
Jimmy Butler’s heated discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra and big man Udonis Haslem was one of the infamous incidents last season. It was more than just a run-of-the-mill argument as the players had to hold back Spoelstra from having a go at Butler. Haslem came to the coach’s defense...
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill
KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
Yardbarker
Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson
Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."
Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance. Still, this desire doesn't change...
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."
After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers to re-engage teams on Russell Westbrook trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the preseason trying to make things work with Russell Westbrook, but a new report suggests that may have been a temporary effort. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Lakers paused efforts to trade Westbrook to open training camp, but were likely to begin trying to re-engage teams with the regular season looming.
Yardbarker
Former NBA player Nate Robinson reveals battle with kidney failure
Former NBA guard Nate Robinson is opening up this week about a difficult health issue that he has been facing. Robinson revealed in a statement on Saturday that he has been battling renal kidney failure for the last four years and is undergoing treatment. “I am currently undergoing treatment for...
Yardbarker
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
Several NBA players come from difficult backgrounds, as they had to get over some tough experiences to be where they are right now. Kris Dunn had to play basketball to earn money for himself and his brother; Dennis Rodman was kicked out of his home, just like Jimmy Butler. All...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee fans bring down goal posts after storming field following win over Alabama
Tennessee Volunteers fans went nuts after their team’s win over Alabama on Saturday night. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The fans stormed the field, which will incur a fine that the school will gladly pay. But the fans didn’t stop there. They immediately went to work on the goalposts and brought down the uprights.
Yardbarker
Lakers worried about long-term injury for new signing Dennis Schroder?
One player’s triumphant return to Los Angeles is hitting a pothole right out of the gate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder has suffered a finger injury, putting his status up in the air for the start of the regular season. Charania later added that there is some concern within the Lakers that Schroder could be dealing with “a long-term injury.”
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors
This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.
Yardbarker
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
Yardbarker
Knicks add former four-star recruit James Akinjo
The New York Knicks have signed undrafted James Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 deal to complete their 20-man preseason roster. After going undrafted, Akinjo played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. But his poor shooting, his biggest weakness in college, still persisted in the pros. He never shot more than 38.3 percent in college and he was worse in the NBA Summer League, hitting only 3 of 23 from the field over three games.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
The Los Angeles Lakers as a team are a huge question mark this season. Having added some intriguing pieces to the roster, it's still hard to see them having too much success against the NBA's best. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the same team, it doesn't quite make sense to count them out, either. Whatever the case may be, they have their work cut out for them to get back to winning ways.
