‘The Same Storm’ Review: COVID Lockdown Drama Offers a Snapshot of Recent History
Peter Hedges assembles an impressive ensemble (including Elaine May and Sandra Oh) to look at human connection during social distancing
How Lena Dunham Made the 13th Century-Set ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Feel Current
If Birdy was alive now, there would be all kinds of tools, like she'd probably be on TikTok exploring questions about gender," Dunham tells TheWrap
Issa Rae Condemns Hollywood’s Efforts to Save ‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller to ‘Save Itself and to Protect Offenders’
The star of the DC superhero film faces felony charges and abuse allegations yet remains involved with the production
6 Takeaways From TheGrill 2022: Hybrid Models Work, Content Still Rules and Abortion Worries Loom
At the moment, it's all about content - and streaming had better get flexible
Amazon Studios’ Head of Diversity: Inclusion Playbook Boosts the Bottom Line and Appeals to Broader Audiences
Office With a View: Latasha Gillespie says "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are good, not just for the bottom line"
‘Blue Beetle’ Star Adriana Barraza Joins Jean Reno in ‘The Penguin and the Fisherman’ (Exclusive)
Film is directed by David Schurmann ("Little Secrets")
Nova Wav on Working With Beyoncé and How They’re Forging a Path for Female Music Producers (Video)
Nova Wav is the Grammy-winning producing duo behind eight of the tracks on Beyoncé’s “Act I: Renaissance” album, including “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar.” They’ve worked with artists including Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Their talent is undeniable, but the pair credit several leaps of faith for their success in the music industry.
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
Christopher Landon tweeted that studio experiments with release strategies "destroyed" his film
