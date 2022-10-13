ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
TheWrap

Nova Wav on Working With Beyoncé and How They’re Forging a Path for Female Music Producers (Video)

Nova Wav is the Grammy-winning producing duo behind eight of the tracks on Beyoncé’s “Act I: Renaissance” album, including “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar.” They’ve worked with artists including Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Their talent is undeniable, but the pair credit several leaps of faith for their success in the music industry.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Abortion Rights
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy