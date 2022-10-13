Read full article on original website
Clippers unveiling new direct-to-consumer viewing option
The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to give their fans a new way to view games. A lot of new views. And one of them will even feature in-game commentary at times from Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer. The Clippers are launching a direct-to-consumer product featuring six different stream options and without any pay-television subscription required. The NBA’s new digital platform is the vehicle the Clippers have leveraged to make their idea happen. Clippers President Gillian Zucker says “it’s inevitable. This is where things are going. It’s obvious.”
Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game. Clarke is the Grizzlies’ career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks. The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.
NBA ’22-23: 10 things to know about the upcoming season
Nikola Jokic is about to start his chase toward something that hasn’t been done in nearly 40 years. A player winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards is rare, something that’s happened only 13 times in league history. And having done that last season, Jokic — the cornerstone of the Denver Nuggets — is now trying for something even more unusual: winning it three years in a row.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game Wednesday?
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in the NBA season opener for both teams. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN. Who will win the game? ...
Ohtani had ‘good’ season; less glowing about Angels results
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is back home after a long Major League Baseball season in which his Los Angeles Angels missed the playoffs again. In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport he says it was “a good season for me personally.” However, he says he had a “rather negative impression of the season” for the team. At one point the Angels lost 14 straight games. They finished 73-89 and were 33 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Ohtani was 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a pitcher. As a batter he hit 34 home runs had 95 RBIs, and hit .273.
Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
