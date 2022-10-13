Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
My Top 5 To-Dos at NBAA
The Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) hosts the static display for NBAA-BACE in 2022. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. There are essentially two convention centers in the U.S. large enough to host the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which launches next week. For 2022, it’s in Orlando,...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
waste360.com
Waste Pro Welcomes New Division Manager in Orlando, FL
Waste Pro is pleased to welcome Regina Caronia to the role of Division Manager of Waste Pro’s Orlando, FL Division. Regina has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry, most recently as District Manager for Waste Management. Regina began her career in 1991 with Western Waste....
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
disneydining.com
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
click orlando
Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
Unicorp’s next step of I-Drive redevelopment project takes shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Smoke & Donuts BBQ restaurant soon will open a new brick-and-mortar location in Orlando. The barbecue and doughnut eatery will open its location at 601...
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX to Launch Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F Mission From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Friday, October 14, to launch the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET. A...
tastychomps.com
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs
Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
Brightline To Have 110 MPH Trains Running Through Portions Of Florida
The high speed rail line will be testing trains without passengers between Martin and St. Lucie Counties on Monday to prepare for when Brightline expands to Orlando.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
