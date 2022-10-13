ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Flying Magazine

My Top 5 To-Dos at NBAA

The Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) hosts the static display for NBAA-BACE in 2022. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. There are essentially two convention centers in the U.S. large enough to host the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which launches next week. For 2022, it’s in Orlando,...
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
waste360.com

Waste Pro Welcomes New Division Manager in Orlando, FL

Waste Pro is pleased to welcome Regina Caronia to the role of Division Manager of Waste Pro’s Orlando, FL Division. Regina has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry, most recently as District Manager for Waste Management. Regina began her career in 1991 with Western Waste....
disneydining.com

Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!

Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
click orlando

Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian

Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
tastychomps.com

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs

Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL

