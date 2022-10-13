LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City at the weekend. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed the severity of Jota’s injury on Tuesday. Jota was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time of Liverpool’s 1-0 win on Sunday and has a serious calf muscle injury. Klopp says the 25-year-old Jota will be out for months. Jota was an expected starter for Portugal in a World Cup group that includes Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay. The World Cup starts on Nov. 20 and Portugal begins four days later.

6 HOURS AGO