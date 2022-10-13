Read full article on original website
Fox17
Eastern Floral to 'Petal it Forward,' bring smiles to downtown GR this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the gloomy weather we’ve had recently, Eastern Floral and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan are intent on bringing smiles to people’s faces this week. Petal it Forward is a nationwide campaign with thousands of participating florists each year for the...
Fox17
Check out Living Lights & Roaring Nights at John Ball Zoo this fall
John Ball Zoo will be much brighter and bring more entertainment for the adults as Illumizoo and Roaring Nights come back to the zoo this fall. Illumizoo's theme this year is Living Lights, which invites the community to get outdoors, celebrate Michigan’s beautiful fall weather, and explore and learn more about the animals and organisms that light up the night.
Fox17
Salvation Army to kick off 2022 Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11
OTTAWA/ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle campaign in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties next month. The kickoff event will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Holland at Bowerman’s on 8th, according to the charity organization.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Foo Foo
It's one of our favorite days of the week— Pet Adoption Tuesday!. Foo Foo is a young bunny who came to the shelter as a stray after someone found her hopping around the city. Now, she’s hoping to find her forever home. Foo Foo is a calm bunny...
Fox17
Cannabis retailer Cookies to open in Grand Rapids next month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan-based cannabis product manufacturer announced it has partnered with Cookies to bring the global cannabis lifestyle company to Grand Rapids. NOXX says Cookies will open next month at 330 Ann St. “Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and...
Fox17
Grand Rapids teachers receive 600 books from Meijer, Kids in Need Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early education teachers from underserved areas in Grand Rapids received 600 books from Meijer and the Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) Tuesday morning!. The donation was made at The StoreHouse in Plainfield Township. The StoreHouse is a nonprofit partner of KINF. "Our greatest assets are...
Fox17
Infusion Associates provides comfortable environment for patients to receive infusion therapy treatment
Infusion therapy provides life-saving treatment to patients with a host of conditions, but it requires regular visits, being poked with a needle, and of course, time. However, thanks to services like Infusion Associates, patients can save themselves a trip to the hospital and receive their treatments in a more comfortable environment.
Fox17
Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
Fox17
Kent County residents, businesses asked to fill survey on internet availability
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents and businesses are invited to fill out a survey regarding their internet access and connection speeds. Michigan nonprofit Merit says the survey asks filers if high-speed internet is available to them and how much they pay if they are. We’re told the...
Fox17
Gas leak caused by car crash shuts down Plainwell schools
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A gas leak caused by a car crash led to the evacuation of schools in Plainwell Monday morning. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Starr Road. We’re told a 32-year-old resident of Kalamazoo...
