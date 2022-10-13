ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Fox17

Check out Living Lights & Roaring Nights at John Ball Zoo this fall

John Ball Zoo will be much brighter and bring more entertainment for the adults as Illumizoo and Roaring Nights come back to the zoo this fall. Illumizoo's theme this year is Living Lights, which invites the community to get outdoors, celebrate Michigan’s beautiful fall weather, and explore and learn more about the animals and organisms that light up the night.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Salvation Army to kick off 2022 Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11

OTTAWA/ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle campaign in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties next month. The kickoff event will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Holland at Bowerman’s on 8th, according to the charity organization.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Cannabis retailer Cookies to open in Grand Rapids next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan-based cannabis product manufacturer announced it has partnered with Cookies to bring the global cannabis lifestyle company to Grand Rapids. NOXX says Cookies will open next month at 330 Ann St. “Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Gas leak caused by car crash shuts down Plainwell schools

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A gas leak caused by a car crash led to the evacuation of schools in Plainwell Monday morning. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Starr Road. We’re told a 32-year-old resident of Kalamazoo...
PLAINWELL, MI

