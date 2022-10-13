ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis Is The 'Proudest Mother' With Her Daughters At 'Halloween Ends' Premiere

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkmnA_0iXmACwi00
Jamie Lee Curtis was flanked by daughters Ruby Guest (L) and Annie Guest (R) at the Oct. 11 premiere of "Halloween Ends."

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her final red carpet as everybody’s favorite final girl with family at her side.

The legendary scream queen arrived at the premiere of “Halloween Ends,” the last installment in director David Gordon Green’s rebooted horror franchise, on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Curtis walked the red carpet with daughters Ruby and Annie, whom she shares with husband and screenwriter Christopher Guest.

The trio posed for photos with the actor, who held both of her daughters’ hands and stunned in a suitably blood-colored off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown.

Perfectly matching the spooky red carpet backdrop, Ruby accessorized her outfit with a pumpkin-shaped bag, while Annie wore a black gown with shimmery floral accents.

“My family. Proudest mother. Loving support,” Curtis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lDzD_0iXmACwi00
Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest walked the “Halloween Ends" red carpet together.

The film will be the last time Curtis portrays Laurie Strode, who’s battled her stab-happy masked brother Michael Myers through the decades. She first played the role in director John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic “Halloween” and returned in multiple films, including the direct sequel “Halloween II” (1981), “Halloween H20” (1998) and “Halloween Resurrection” (2002).

Curtis reprised her role over a decade later in director Green’s two prior blockbusters, 2018’s “Halloween” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” which retconned all previous sequels.

In an interview on the red carpet, Curtis spoke about how the theme of family runs through the juggernaut horror franchise.

“My family is here. I have a family. Laurie had a family,” she told Fab TV at the event. “These movies are about families. Families have shared them from years and years. People who were teenagers are now showing their teenagers. It’s a beautiful linkage for me in every possible way.”

Curtis’ family joined her the following day for the hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre honoring her decadeslong career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grj1b_0iXmACwi00
Ruby Guest, Christopher Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest attended the actor's hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.

Earlier this year, Curtis took on a different role as the officiant at her daughter Ruby’s nuptials.

Ruby, who came out as transgender in 2020, wed her partner Kynthia during a ceremony in May at the actor’s home, where guests were encouraged to dress up in “World of Warcraft”-themed costumes.

“I am here to support Ruby. That is my job, just as it is to care and love and support her older sister, Annie, in her journeys,” Curtis said in a 2021 People interview about Ruby’s journey coming out as trans. “I’m a grateful student. I’m learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?”

