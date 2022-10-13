Read full article on original website
Black Friday Mattress Sales And Bedding Deals You Can Already Shop: Casper, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic and More
With Amazon's second Prime Day of the year behind us, Black Friday shopping has commenced. While the year's biggest sale holiday is over a month away, top mattress brands are already starting to offer Black Friday mattress deals. Ahead of November, sleep retailers like Saatva, Casper, and Cocoon by Sealy have mattress deals for all types of sleepers. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you snooze or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best Black Friday mattress deals — many of which come with free sheets and pillows.
Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon to Keep You Cozy All Fall and Winter
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
Alo Yoga Legging Deals: Shop Celebrity-Loved Alo Yoga Styles on Sale at Amazon
Amazon's early Black Friday deals may be over, but we are still eyeing the best leggings and athleisure on sale. When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga blends fashion and function into pieces you'll feel great in. If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns on Amazon right now.
Save 25% on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and More Kitchen Gifts During Our Place's Huge Fall Sale
As we move indoors for the seasonal festivities of fall, our kitchens become the center of family gatherings and holiday hosting. If you're on the hunt for the best fall cookware sales ahead of Black Friday 2022, Our Place just launched their Fall Hard Sale with savings on everything you need for a delicious meal with the people you love. Now through Sunday, October 23, shoppers can save 25% on nearly everything from Our Place, including the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.
Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your 2022 Winter Ski Trip: Jackets, Gloves, Ski Pants and More
On a chilly fall morning it's easy to yearn for the warm days of summer. Summer is packed with outdoor activities: hiking, surfing, beach volleyball, pickleball, or even going on a leisurely walk through the park. When it comes to the frigid winter, there's the perception you're stuck in the house without an escape. But that's not the case, in fact one of the best outdoor activities happens after a fresh snow: skiing.
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor to Shop from Nordstrom
It might only be October, but we're already dreaming up ways to deck out our homes for the upcoming holiday season. With Thanksgiving on the horizon and Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa not far behind, it's never too early to start gathering wreaths, candles, and cookware for gifting and adorning our own homes.
Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 25% Off — Save on Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum and More This Weekend Only
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially over, but competing beauty sales are still happening this weekend. With the arrival of fall, now's the time to restock your skincare routine to maintain your glowing, smooth complexion despite the impeding chillier weather. To help you get your beauty fix, Dermstore is offering 25% off all Sunday Riley products with code SUNDAY25 products this weekend. Until Monday, October 16, Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more are all discounted during this Sunday Riley sale.
Best Breathable Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond — KN95, N95, KF94, and Cloth
With spooky season officially here, it is the perfect time to start stocking up on breathable face masks to keep your kids protected from the coronavirus during the school year, Halloween and beyond, especially with new variants circulating. There are tons of options, including both disposable and cloth masks, that will provide your kids with comfort, protection, and will look stylish too.
