Dickinson County, KS

KSNT News

Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gimeson-Smith, Dalton; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for felony, theft,sex. Theft...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Dickinson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 16

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHONTAY MICHAEL CLARKE, 27, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08>; Possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs; Bond $3,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Register of Deeds will offer E-filing

The Dickinson County Register of Deeds office will begin accepting electronic documents before the end of October, according to Register of Deeds Rose Johns. E-filing will be available to professional document preparers submitting deeds, releases, liens, mortgages and other real estate documents.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
WHITE CITY, KS
KSNT News

$178M investment comes to new Kansas tractor factory

SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday. The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and […]
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Fire sprinkler systems extinguish 2 fires in MHK

During the first week of October, two structure fires in Manhattan were extinguished by fire sprinkler systems before firefighters arrived on scene. On Monday, October 3rd, Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 615 N. 12th Street, Kite's Bar and Grill, on the report of a structure fire. A Riley County...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced

Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
KANSAS STATE
K-StateSports

Fate Reunites Colbert with Tang at K-State

"I knew I had to leave," Jerrell Colbert says as he occupies a chair in the Ice Family Basketball Center one day in October. A gray hoodie with "K-State" emblazoned in shiny black print and black-and-gray camouflage sweatpants drape over his 6-foot-10, 235-pound frame. At the moment, the top-150 recruit in 2021 is discussing his path to Kansas State — and exactly what he plans to do in his sophomore season.
MANHATTAN, KS

