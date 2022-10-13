Read full article on original website
Related
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
KWCH.com
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County commissioners at a meeting Thursday night approved modified regulations for a wind farm project. NextEra Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County but some who live in the area raised concerns. Last month, several Harvey County residents spoke out against a...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gimeson-Smith, Dalton; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for felony, theft,sex. Theft...
Salina police make 2 arrests in multiple vehicle theft, stolen vehicle cases
Two teens have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle burlaries and stolen vehicle cases. In a release issued this afternoon, the Salina Police Department noted that between Oct. 3 and Thursday, department personnel had investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts. "Most, if not all, of the burglaries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riley County Arrest Report October 16
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHONTAY MICHAEL CLARKE, 27, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08>; Possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs; Bond $3,000.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Register of Deeds will offer E-filing
The Dickinson County Register of Deeds office will begin accepting electronic documents before the end of October, according to Register of Deeds Rose Johns. E-filing will be available to professional document preparers submitting deeds, releases, liens, mortgages and other real estate documents.
Two arrested in connection to vehicle burglary spree in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) has made two arrests in connection to a string of vehicle burglary and thefts in Salina over the course of ten days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
$178M investment comes to new Kansas tractor factory
SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday. The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and […]
Fire sprinkler systems extinguish 2 fires in MHK
During the first week of October, two structure fires in Manhattan were extinguished by fire sprinkler systems before firefighters arrived on scene. On Monday, October 3rd, Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 615 N. 12th Street, Kite's Bar and Grill, on the report of a structure fire. A Riley County...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
KU falls out of polls, K-State stays put at no. 17
The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll in football.
K-StateSports
Fate Reunites Colbert with Tang at K-State
"I knew I had to leave," Jerrell Colbert says as he occupies a chair in the Ice Family Basketball Center one day in October. A gray hoodie with "K-State" emblazoned in shiny black print and black-and-gray camouflage sweatpants drape over his 6-foot-10, 235-pound frame. At the moment, the top-150 recruit in 2021 is discussing his path to Kansas State — and exactly what he plans to do in his sophomore season.
Comments / 0