Petition doesn’t deter local woman from intentions to open new business

A local woman approached the Abilene City Commission during its regular meeting Monday afternoon with concerns about a petition being passed around the community asking for her not to open a bar at 315 N. Broadway St. Kimberley Reel recently bought the building and is planning on starting a business of her own there. Despite the petition, Reel said she is still planning on opening an undecided business in that location.

The current tenants of 315 N. Broadway St., First American Title, have a year left in their lease and have expressed plans to move from Broadway Street once the lease has ended. What Reel’s business will be depends on what happens in the next year, she said.