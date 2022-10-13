ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Dungeness River system to close to all fishing

SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
SEQUIM, WA
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
Wildfire smoke continues to blanket much of the Puget Sound region

Poor air quality can be unhealthy for everyone, and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, and heart or lung disease are especially at risk. Dr. Cora Sack is a University of Washington Assistant Professor. She has expertise in lung disease, and the health effects of air pollution and wildfire smoke.
ENVIRONMENT
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
She’s yar

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. There’s an old nautical expression you don’t hear much anymore. When a ship is ready or prepared for action, she is described as “yar.” (Not to be confused with the better-known pirate saying “Arr!”) Last Sunday, Pierce County...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans

Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
Revive I-5 work to cause road closures in Everett this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — A busy weekend of road work is ahead in Snohomish County with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bringing the Revive I-5 project to Everett. Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to I-5 in Everett starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The freeway will be...
EVERETT, WA
The calm before the storm? What Covid-19 might look like this fall and winter

Public health officials are concerned that the cold weather months could bring a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in King County and the surrounding region. The county’s most recent wave of cases and hospitalizations has receded from a peak in July, plateauing at about 10 to 13 hospitalizations per day, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms

I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
SEATTLE, WA

