My Clallam County
Dungeness River system to close to all fishing
SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
q13fox.com
Officials recommend limiting time outdoors due to wildfire smoke lingering
SEATTLE - Just as the Seattle Mariners expect to host the Houston Astros this weekend, wildfire smoke will also push into T-Mobile Park bringing dangerously dirty air pollution. That is why Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is urging everyone to limit their time spent outdoors. The agency also says the...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
capitolhillseattle.com
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
KUOW
Wildfire smoke continues to blanket much of the Puget Sound region
Poor air quality can be unhealthy for everyone, and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, and heart or lung disease are especially at risk. Dr. Cora Sack is a University of Washington Assistant Professor. She has expertise in lung disease, and the health effects of air pollution and wildfire smoke.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
The Suburban Times
She’s yar
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. There’s an old nautical expression you don’t hear much anymore. When a ship is ready or prepared for action, she is described as “yar.” (Not to be confused with the better-known pirate saying “Arr!”) Last Sunday, Pierce County...
King County won’t move forward with proposed SODO homeless shelter expansion
A homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood will have its current lease maintained by King County and will not expand services as had previously been planned, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday. The SODO shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army, serves 270 residents. The county had...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
KOMO News
Revive I-5 work to cause road closures in Everett this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. — A busy weekend of road work is ahead in Snohomish County with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bringing the Revive I-5 project to Everett. Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to I-5 in Everett starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The freeway will be...
KUOW
The calm before the storm? What Covid-19 might look like this fall and winter
Public health officials are concerned that the cold weather months could bring a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in King County and the surrounding region. The county’s most recent wave of cases and hospitalizations has receded from a peak in July, plateauing at about 10 to 13 hospitalizations per day, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
seattlerefined.com
The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms
I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
capitolhillseattle.com
Should Washington fight the Bolt Creek Fire to protect Seattle’s air?
We may be breathing in the last smoky days of 2022 on Capitol Hill but get used to them. Seattle is seeing more unhealthy air than ever — and state fire suppression efforts don’t prioritize air quality. Meanwhile, as much as the smoke and haze is a concern,...
