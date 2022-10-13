ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
cohaitungchi.com

Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Oct 15-21: More Oktoberfest, Weird Beers, Pride Brunch

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Oktoberfest, Pride Brunch and more. You’ve got less than a month now to snap up tickets for the 2022 Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs. This is Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., at Mount Dora’s Long & Scott Farms. Disney chefs cook outside for you, a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. Each dish pairs with wines chosen by Master Sommelier George Miliotes (Wine Bar George at Disney Springs). Proceeds from Field to Feast go to the Kids Café Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Tickets are $195 per person (ages 21 and older) and usually sell out, so get yours now!
fox35orlando.com

White Castle opening first Crave & Go in Orlando this month

ORLANDO, Fla. - White Castle is opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway in The Village at O-Town West, which opened in Orlando in 2021.
bungalower

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to the 296th episode of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1 which was recorded at Milk District hotspot, Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store.
tastychomps.com

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs

Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
scottjosephorlando.com

John & John's

SoDo seems to be becoming Orlando’s pizza district. It was already home to Brick & Fire and Cornerstone on the eastern edge of the district. In the last year or so we’ve seen the opening of Buttercrust, Frenchy’s Wood-Fired and SoDough Square, which opened just a few months ago.
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Nutra Vida Celebrates Grand Opening in Eustis

There’s a new bar in town and this one will have you feeling full and fabulous with their healthy shakes, teas and coffees. Nutra Vida in Eustis celebrated their grand opening on Thursday with the Eustis Chamber of Commerce and many local business owners coming out to support them.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL

