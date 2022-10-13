Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Oktoberfest, Pride Brunch and more. You’ve got less than a month now to snap up tickets for the 2022 Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs. This is Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., at Mount Dora’s Long & Scott Farms. Disney chefs cook outside for you, a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. Each dish pairs with wines chosen by Master Sommelier George Miliotes (Wine Bar George at Disney Springs). Proceeds from Field to Feast go to the Kids Café Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Tickets are $195 per person (ages 21 and older) and usually sell out, so get yours now!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO