Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’

‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
Albany Herald
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
Albany Herald
How Well Do You Know Classic Miniseries of the ’70s & ’80s?
It’s been quite a few years since the heyday of TV miniseries in the ’70s and ’80s, but their legacies continue even now. Whether it’s the harrowing dramatization of Alex Haley’s family line in Roots, starting with Kunta Kinte’s (LeVar Burton) enslavement and reaching into the future with his descendants’ liberation, or the gripping and forbidden love story unfolding between Richard Chamberlain‘s Father Ralph and Rachel Ward’s Meggie Cleary in The Thorn Birds, there’s something for everyone.
Albany Herald
Netflix's 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode
Jump scare haters, beware of Netflix's new series "The Midnight Club." The show, a horror mystery-thriller that debuted on October 7, has broken a world record for its plethora of jump scares, according to a news release from Guinness World Records.
RELATED PEOPLE
TV tonight: a magnificent, deadly obsession with erupting volcanoes
Werner Herzog’s documentary about two volcanologists drawn to the edge of the Japanese mountain that killed them. Plus Our Dementia Choir. Here’s what to watch this evening
Albany Herald
‘Rick & Morty’ Season 6 Is Great, but Nobody Is Talking About It
They say any kind of publicity is good publicity, but we don’t know if that’s true. Rick and Morty Season 6 on Adult Swim has everything any fan could ask for: clever jokes, the advancement of character arcs, parodies of classic sci-fi concepts, and callbacks to fan-favorite anecdotes. But for all the good it’s doing within the fan base, there’s hardly anyone talking about it in public.
Albany Herald
The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie
Tina Turner, the iconic singer known as the "Queen of Rock and Roll," has now been immortalized with a Barbie doll in her honor.
