Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
utrockets.com
Toledo Concludes Fall Invitational with Eight Combined Wins
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team completed its competition at its Everybody vs. Cancer Invitational on Sunday, recording eight more wins against IUPUI, Case Western and Duquesne at Shadow Valley Tennis Club. "This was a rewarding and productive weekend for us because we contributed to the fight...
utrockets.com
Rockets Topple Broncos in Four Sets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team defeated Western Michigan in four sets on Saturday to earn a weekend split against the Broncos. The Rockets (13-6, 6-2 MAC) avenged Friday's loss at WMU (13-8, 5-4 MAC) by hitting .293 to win Saturday's contest. "That was a tough weekend...
utrockets.com
Alt Notches 1,000th Career Kill as Rockets Fall at Western Michigan
Box Score KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Junior Taylor Alt collected her 1,000th career kill on Friday, reaching that milestone in Toledo's three-set loss at Western Michigan. Alt becomes the 11th player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills. The two-time First-Team All-MAC selection entered the weekend leading the MAC in scoring (4.40 points/set) and kills (3.82/set) and had another productive match on Friday, leading all comers with 14 terminations.
utrockets.com
Rockets Heading North for Chippewa Invitational
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf team will head north next week to compete in Central Michigan's Chippewa Invitational in Birmingham, Mich. The 36-hole tournament will utilize a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start each day and take place at the par-72, 5,897-yard Birmingham Country Club. The Field. The Rockets...
utrockets.com
Rockets Closing Out Fall Season with Trip to Sunshine State
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's golf team will close out its fall season this weekend when it travels to Vero Beach, Fla. for the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational. The Rockets will be competing in the event hosted by Michigan State on Sunday-Monday, Oct. 16-17. The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,460-yard Quail Valley Golf Club with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start being utilized each day.
utrockets.com
Dequan Finn's Six TD Passes Leads Toledo Past Kent State, 52-31
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn threw a career-best six touchdown passes to four different receivers to rally Toledo from a 21-point deficit and lead the Rockets to a 52-31 victory over Kent State at the Glass Bowl on Saturday. Finn's six touchdown passes tied a school record...
utrockets.com
Rockets Take Fourth in “B” Race of Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – Sophomore Dennis Mutai finished runner-up to lead Toledo to a fourth-place finish in the Men's "B" 8K race of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisc. on Friday. Five Toledo runners finished with personal-best times in the Pre-Nationals meet in a field of 136 runners. Stanford...
utrockets.com
Toledo Runs Past 13 Nationally Ranked Programs at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – The Toledo women's cross country team finished 12th in the Women's 6K Championship race of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisc. on Friday morning. The Rockets defeated 13 of the top women's programs in the country in their first 6K race of the season. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way with a 35th-place finish in the Pre-Nationals meet.
