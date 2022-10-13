TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's golf team will close out its fall season this weekend when it travels to Vero Beach, Fla. for the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational. The Rockets will be competing in the event hosted by Michigan State on Sunday-Monday, Oct. 16-17. The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,460-yard Quail Valley Golf Club with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start being utilized each day.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO