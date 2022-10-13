Ohio State is where they want to be at the season’s halfway point: 6-0, a solid elite, now among the clear top 2 teams in the nation. But the first half of the season was really just getting into position for the second half. With the Buckeyes coming off an off week, we’ll look ahead at the back half of the Ohio State schedule, and give you a point of possible concern … and why Ohio State won’t truly have trouble anyway.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO