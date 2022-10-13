ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 1 reason each second-half foe could trouble OSU, 1 reason each won't

Ohio State is where they want to be at the season’s halfway point: 6-0, a solid elite, now among the clear top 2 teams in the nation. But the first half of the season was really just getting into position for the second half. With the Buckeyes coming off an off week, we’ll look ahead at the back half of the Ohio State schedule, and give you a point of possible concern … and why Ohio State won’t truly have trouble anyway.
saturdaytradition.com

Big Noon Kickoff announces location, matchup for Week 9

Big Noon Kickoff announced that it will be on site for the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox immediately after the 2-hour pregame show in State College, Pennsylvania. This will be a very important matchup in the B1G and it is one of the biggest rivalries in college football.
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
