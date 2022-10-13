Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Watch a dominant future Buckeye Will Smith in action on Friday night
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington (Ohio) game on Friday night in a game that was a matchup of teams that both entered the game with 6-2 records. Coffman lost to Upper Arlington 17-7, but Ohio State defensive tackle commitment Will Smith was spectacular and was big in keeping Coffman in the game.
Three reasons Ohio State football won’t win the National Championship
Yesterday, we gave you three reasons why the Ohio State football team will win the National Championship this year. Today, we give you the glass-half-empty version of the Buckeyes’ season. They currently sit at 6-0 and are ranked second in the AP Poll. The bye week does come at...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 1 reason each second-half foe could trouble OSU, 1 reason each won't
Ohio State is where they want to be at the season’s halfway point: 6-0, a solid elite, now among the clear top 2 teams in the nation. But the first half of the season was really just getting into position for the second half. With the Buckeyes coming off an off week, we’ll look ahead at the back half of the Ohio State schedule, and give you a point of possible concern … and why Ohio State won’t truly have trouble anyway.
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Noon Kickoff announces location, matchup for Week 9
Big Noon Kickoff announced that it will be on site for the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox immediately after the 2-hour pregame show in State College, Pennsylvania. This will be a very important matchup in the B1G and it is one of the biggest rivalries in college football.
Ohio State officially announces 'Scarlet the Shoe' game against Iowa
In the middle of the summer, Ohio State released a number of promotions for the Buckeye football games this fall. Included in that was a “Scarlet the Shoe” game for the Saturday, Oct. 22 contest when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. That is now official. In conjunction with...
buckeyesports.com
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Brock Glenn answered Ohio State’s 2023 quarterback question by seeing the bigger picture: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brock Glenn was more than ready to start shutting down his recruitment during the spring, having zeroed in on four options, until he checked his direct messages on Twitter. Ohio State football’s quarterback coach Corey Dennis reached out to the nation’s No. 378 player and No. 22...
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
spectrumnews1.com
Upper Arlington students named Week 9 scholar athletes for central region
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two student athletes from Upper Arlington High School were recognized as the Week 9 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the central region. Ava Richard is a tennis player for the Golden Bears. As a member of the tennis team, Richard placed third in the...
columbusfreepress.com
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate
At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a Representative and a Senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return.
Knox Pages
Part III of the Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson: coroner says student was tied to the tracks
Kenyon College president Rev. William Peirce immediately summoned Kenyon College’s physician, Dr. Irvin S. Workman, and an undertaker. Newspaper reports are vague, but somehow Newbold Pierson was informed of his son’s death.
