The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth
The Morning Joe panel recaps Thursday's January 6 committee hearing and the key takeaways, including former President Trump's plan to declare victory before the election and the committee's vote to subpoena Trump.Oct. 14, 2022.
Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed
As the Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Mueller probe veteran Andrew Weissmann and former SDNY assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what happens next after this extraordinary and surprising move from the panel.Oct. 14, 2022.
Jan. 6 panel presents proof: Despite the lies, Trump knew he lost
After Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, he perpetrated a dramatic and unprecedented fraud: The outgoing Republican president peddled a ridiculous lie, told the world he’d secretly won, and set out to execute a plot to claim illegitimate power. To this day, too much of the GOP — from officeholders to candidates to rank-and-file voters — continues to embrace Trump’s “Big Lie” as if it were true.
Latest Jan. 6 hearing takes ironic focus: Trump's knowledge
Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing — which no longer appears to be the committee's "final" public event — focused heavily on a pretty surprising theme: Trump’s knowledge. Specifically, his awareness that he’d lost the 2020 election fairly, his knowledge of a plan to declare himself the winner on election night regardless of the results; his knowledge of an illegal plot to have fake electors certify his election victory; his knowledge that attendees of the Ellipse rally that preceded the Capitol attack were armed; and his refusal to authorize defense officials to help stem the attack.
Why Ron Johnson drew laughter from a Wisconsin debate audience
By any fair measure, last night’s debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was not a friendly affair. At one point, for example, the candidates were asked to say something they admire about their opponent. Johnson responded by attacking Barnes’ patriotism. There were...
Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty
Donald Trump demands a lot from the people in his orbit, especially their loyalty. But Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, warns that Trump is nobody’s ally. “There wasn’t a night that I would go out for dinner…when he didn’t call 1, 2, 3 times, including when I was on vacation,” he tells Ali Velshi. For more than a decade, he was loyal to Trump - to a fault. “Did I lie to Congress? I did,” Cohen says about a false statement he made to Congress for which he was eventually charged (he revealed three Moscow deals, and now says it was ten). He was charged for other crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and sentenced to 3 years in prison. “I was there to be used by him the same way he’s using all these other individuals.” And in his new book “Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics,” Cohen writes about his former boss’s disloyalty. “I’m not prescient, I’m not Nostradamus, I just know the man well enough to know that he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Trump legal troubles mount
As the Supreme Court deals a loss to Trump in his Mar-a-Lago documents case, now the New York A.G. is trying to stop him from moving assets amid his civil fraud lawsuit. The January 6th committee’s subpoena only added to his long list of legal challenges. Joyce Vance is here to break it down.Oct. 14, 2022.
'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request
The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 14, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump
After the January 6 committee unanimously voted to subpoena former President Trump, the committee is weighing options on what documents and testimony they may specifically want from him for their investigation and considering a possible criminal referral if he does not comply. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 14, 2022.
'Evidence is clear' Trump worked to overturn democracy: Former Bush deputy AG
Donald Ayer, former Deputy Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush, joins Morning Joe to discuss Thursday's January 6 Committee hearing and an Atlantic piece from July he co-authored on why the DOJ must prosecute former President Trump.Oct. 14, 2022.
'I want to punch him out': Pelosi on Trump saying he'd come to Capitol on Jan. 6
Newly revealed video shows Speaker Pelosi's furious response to Donald Trump saying he would march to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, just before the violent insurrection Trump incited began. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks with fmr. U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss.Oct. 14, 2022.
Tribe: Trump didn’t have a good day, but the rule of law did
It’s a bad day to be Donald Trump after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal concerning the classified documents seized at his Florida home just moments before the January 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump. Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Oct. 14, 2022.
Legal expert: The only thing left to see is what Merrick Garland and the DOJ decide on Trump
Donald Trump had a “premeditated plan” to falsely claim there was election fraud after he lost the 2020 election, the January 6th committee concluded, in what is likely its final hearing. Will the Department of Justice indict the former president? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 14, 2022.
Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe
The January 6th Committee revealing more than 30 Trump allies have plead the fifth amendment in testimony. The New York Times’ Emily Bazelon joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and what the committee wants from Trump himself.Oct. 14, 2022.
Security or something else? Questions linger about Secret Service intentions toward Pence
Rep. Jamie Raskin talks with Alex Wagner about lingers questions about whether the Secret Service had reasons other than security for wanting to remove Mike Pence from the Capitol on January 6th, and whether former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato was pushing to have Mike Pence removed from the Capitol at the bidding of Trump. Oct. 14, 2022.
Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6
The January 6th Committee reveals new video evidence showing Speaker Pelosi and other congressional leaders hunkered down in the Capitol as the insurrection is happening. You will see Pelosi talking to Mike Pence as the violence raged. Pelosi is also seen with Sen. Schumer and Sen. McConnell while pleading with Trump’s then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to “get the President to tell them to leave the Capitol.” Mueller probe veteran Andrew Weissmann and former SDNY assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber.Oct. 14, 2022.
'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee
Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?
Republicans are making crime a central issue with the midterms a little more than three weeks away. And in some places - it may be working … with races that were once favoring Democrats over the summer now tightening.Oct. 16, 2022.
Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”
The U.S. has a ‘crude relationship’ with Saudi Arabia - where the U.S. sort of looks the other way regarding their human rights abuses - and the Saudis sort of assist the U.S. when it comes to oil production and keeping oil prices low. However, recent actions by the Saudis have many questioning this relationship. Rep. Tom Malinowski has introduced legislation to punish Saudi Arabia for its actions.Oct. 15, 2022.
