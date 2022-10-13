Read full article on original website
Sau Franco/Burdet Fall in Doubles Final at ITA Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet run came to an end as they fall in the doubles final at the ITA Central Regional Championships. Sau Franco/Burdet faced the Oklahoma pair of Jordan Hasson and Mark Mandlik in a best of three-sets. The Razorbacks blanked their opponents in the first set 6-0, but dropped a tight second set 4-6 to force a third-set tiebreak. The Sooners got out to an early lead claiming the first four points, Arkansas came back to take three straight but it wasn’t enough in the 6-10 loss.
Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 7 Details & Prizes
The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, October 15 featuring Razorback legend Tony Bua as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. BYU game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—pre-game field passes for this year’s Arkansas homecoming game against Liberty!
Sights & Sounds: Hogs Sweep Fall Competition
Arkansas completed its fall season against outside competition with a 12-2 (10 inn.) win over Seminole State College (Okla.) Wednesday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks finished their fall season with a 5-0 record, tallying three wins over the reigning Conference USA Champion Louisiana Tech along with wins over Missouri Southern State (27-5) and Seminole State College.
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
Schreml, Kiprop pace Razorbacks to fourth in Weis-Crockett Invitational
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas finished fourth in the Weis-Crockett Invitational hosted by Oklahoma State on Saturday morning as Elias Schreml and Patrick Kiprop paced the Razorbacks by placing 10th and 13th over an 8,000m course. Schreml covered the distance in 23:48.6 while Kiprop finished in 23:53.5 over the challenging...
Bogle Park Named Netting Professionals/NFCA Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Bogle Park, home of the Arkansas Razorback softball team, was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as the 2022 Netting Professionals/NFCA DI Field of the Year. “This is a great honor for our entire program, as Bogle Park has become one of the most...
Women’s Tennis Records Perfect Day at ITA Central Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had a successful second day of play at the ITA Central Regional, winning all six main draw singles matches and both doubles match to advance to competition tomorrow. In doubles, the Razorbacks had two pairs competing. The No. 10 seed...
Burdet Advances, Doubles In Quarterfinals at ITA Regionals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continue to advance in the ITA Central Regional Championships as they play two rounds of doubles and one round of singles on Friday. The day started out with doubles play, Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gave a demanding 8-1...
Arkansas Moves Into Second Day of Play at ITA Central Regionals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s team began competition in the ITA Central Regional Championships today with doubles and singles play. Two Razorbacks advanced to the Round of 32, Adrien Burdet and Alan Sau Franco to play tomorrow. The Razorbacks got the day started with Foster Rogers and...
No. 7 Soccer Travels to No. 2 Alabama for Top-10 Showdown
The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) will hit the road for the first top-10 matchup in the SEC in two years and face No. 2 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) in a Sunday morning showdown. First kick is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and the match will be televised on SEC...
Arkansas Defeats BYU, 52-35, in First Game Versus Cougars
PROVO, Utah — Arkansas took down the BYU Cougars by a score of 52-35 in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Up next, the Hogs will enter the bye week before heading on the road to face Auburn. 1Q, 2:37 – Touchdown Arkansas. Rocket Sanders finds...
Razorbacks Register Second Sweep Over Vols
For the first time since 2014, Arkansas volleyball has defeated Tennessee twice in a season after the Hogs swept the Vols 3-0 on Saturday. It was the second sweep in as many nights for the Hogs, and the team is now 13-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Tennessee moves to 10-10 and 4-4 in the SEC.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
Hogs Handle Vols in Straight Sets on Friday
The Razorbacks got back into the win column on Friday in sweeping fashion as the Hogs won 3-0 over the Lady Vols for the first time in five years. Arkansas hadn’t defeated Tennessee since the spring 2021 season and it’s just the fourth win in the last 11 outings between the two for the Razorbacks. The Hogs hadn’t swept the Vols since 2017. Arkansas is now 12-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, and Tennessee moves to 10-9 and 4-3 in conference.
BYU to host Arkansas with a Fighter Wings flyover
PROVO, Utah — The anticipation of hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks will not be the only source of excitement at BYU’s stadium this Saturday. Hill fighter wings will perform a flyer-over. Three football fields above the stadium, at 1,000 feet, will be a F-35A Lightning II flyover. Airmen from...
Bentonville native Ernie Lechuga smashes record and wins 1,000-mile Arkansas bike race
The 1,000-mile Arkansas High Country bike race had a record-breaking finish on Wednesday night.
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs
Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR
Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
