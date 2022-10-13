FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet run came to an end as they fall in the doubles final at the ITA Central Regional Championships. Sau Franco/Burdet faced the Oklahoma pair of Jordan Hasson and Mark Mandlik in a best of three-sets. The Razorbacks blanked their opponents in the first set 6-0, but dropped a tight second set 4-6 to force a third-set tiebreak. The Sooners got out to an early lead claiming the first four points, Arkansas came back to take three straight but it wasn’t enough in the 6-10 loss.

