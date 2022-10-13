Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sau Franco/Burdet Fall in Doubles Final at ITA Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet run came to an end as they fall in the doubles final at the ITA Central Regional Championships. Sau Franco/Burdet faced the Oklahoma pair of Jordan Hasson and Mark Mandlik in a best of three-sets. The Razorbacks blanked their opponents in the first set 6-0, but dropped a tight second set 4-6 to force a third-set tiebreak. The Sooners got out to an early lead claiming the first four points, Arkansas came back to take three straight but it wasn’t enough in the 6-10 loss.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 7 Soccer Falls at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-1, 5-2-0 SEC) dropped their second conference match of the season, falling at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1. Arkansas ended its five-match shutout streak in the loss. First Half. The Hogs got on the board first via a header from junior forward Ava Tankersley...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 7 Soccer Travels to No. 2 Alabama for Top-10 Showdown
The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) will hit the road for the first top-10 matchup in the SEC in two years and face No. 2 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) in a Sunday morning showdown. First kick is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and the match will be televised on SEC...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Register Second Sweep Over Vols
For the first time since 2014, Arkansas volleyball has defeated Tennessee twice in a season after the Hogs swept the Vols 3-0 on Saturday. It was the second sweep in as many nights for the Hogs, and the team is now 13-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Tennessee moves to 10-10 and 4-4 in the SEC.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Schreml, Kiprop pace Razorbacks to fourth in Weis-Crockett Invitational
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas finished fourth in the Weis-Crockett Invitational hosted by Oklahoma State on Saturday morning as Elias Schreml and Patrick Kiprop paced the Razorbacks by placing 10th and 13th over an 8,000m course. Schreml covered the distance in 23:48.6 while Kiprop finished in 23:53.5 over the challenging...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Burdet Advances, Doubles In Quarterfinals at ITA Regionals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continue to advance in the ITA Central Regional Championships as they play two rounds of doubles and one round of singles on Friday. The day started out with doubles play, Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gave a demanding 8-1...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 7 Details & Prizes
The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, October 15 featuring Razorback legend Tony Bua as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. BYU game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—pre-game field passes for this year’s Arkansas homecoming game against Liberty!
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Records Perfect Day at ITA Central Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had a successful second day of play at the ITA Central Regional, winning all six main draw singles matches and both doubles match to advance to competition tomorrow. In doubles, the Razorbacks had two pairs competing. The No. 10 seed...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Handle Vols in Straight Sets on Friday
The Razorbacks got back into the win column on Friday in sweeping fashion as the Hogs won 3-0 over the Lady Vols for the first time in five years. Arkansas hadn’t defeated Tennessee since the spring 2021 season and it’s just the fourth win in the last 11 outings between the two for the Razorbacks. The Hogs hadn’t swept the Vols since 2017. Arkansas is now 12-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, and Tennessee moves to 10-9 and 4-3 in conference.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - BYU
1. – BYU is receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. All six of Arkansas’ FBS opponents this season have either been ranked or received votes. Since 2020, 22 of Arkansas’ 28 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
