Public Safety

New Mexico Licensing Department subject of cyber attack

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico agency that oversees professional licenses for thousands of businesses across the state has been the target of a cyber attack.

Officials said Thursday there is evidence of unauthorized access of the Regulation and Licensing Department and that some organizations and individuals had their records compromised.

They did not say how many people and businesses had their data accessed or if only certain areas of the department were targeted.

“For operational safety, we cannot comment further while the comprehensive investigation is ongoing,” said Renee Narvaiz, spokeswoman for the Department of Information Technology.

Their cybersecurity office is still investigating. The office says it is also working with experts to ensure protection is in place for staff and customers of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

Those whose personal information was accessed will received data breach assistance and credit monitoring.

State officials say they are confident that it is an isolated incident that was stopped.

Anyone who believes their data was compromised can call a hotline set up by the department: 1-833-550-4100.

The Regulation and Licensing Department regulates more than 500,000 individuals and businesses in 35 industries, professions and trades.

The Associated Press

Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state’s first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life. The decision will have little practical impact on most people’s lives, as most of the nearly 600 pandemic-related orders Newsom has issued since the start of the pandemic have already been lifted. And it won’t affect public health orders — including a pending statewide vaccine mandate for schoolchildren that could take effect next summer. But it does signal a symbolic end for some of the most restrictive elements of the pandemic, as it will dissolve Newsom’s authority to alter or change laws to make it easier for the government to quickly respond to the public health crisis. “The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” Newsom said in a news release, adding that the declaration will formally end on Feb. 28.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Attorney: Don't set execution amid lethal injection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi should not set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row 21 years because he is part of an ongoing federal lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method, his attorney says. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden, now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery. The Mississippi attorney general’s office on Oct. 4 asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Loden. Loden’s attorney, Stacy Ferraro, filed a response Friday. In objecting to the court setting a date, she said Loden has not exhausted “all state and federal remedies” to try to avoid being put to death.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland judge strikes down nation's first digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The nation’s first tax on digital advertising was struck down as unconstitutional by a Maryland judge on Monday. It’s a law that attorneys for Big Tech have contended unfairly targets companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon in a separate federal case against the same law. Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court said the Maryland law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. The state estimated the tax on digital advertising could raise about $250 million a year to help pay for a sweeping K-12 education measure to expand early childhood education, increase teacher salaries, boost college and career readiness and help struggling schools. Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, said the attorney general’s office is reviewing the decision to determine next steps. Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office also is reviewing the decision, said spokesperson Susan O’Brien.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state appointed a supervisor Monday to oversee the November elections in Pueblo County for the second time this year after the clerk’s office made a number of blunders, including a misprint identifying the general election ballot as “Official Primary Election Ballot.” Secretary of State Jena Griswold previously assigned an election supervisor to the county for the June party primaries after Democratic Clerk Gilbert Ortiz’s office mailed some ballots with an incorrect state house race and omitted a county commissioner race from a “substantial” number of ballots sent to Pueblo voters. The mishaps “resulted in voter confusion and the need to distribute replacement ballots to thousands of Pueblo voters,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a news release. Griswold appointed Teak Simonton, whom she described as a professional election administrator, to monitor Ortiz’s office for the 2022 general election.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tate Reeves by two Democratic officials. Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent the letter Monday requesting information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and $429 million “specifically allotted to enhance the state’s water infrastructure.” The letter indicates “the start of a joint investigation” by the House Homeland Security and the Oversight and Reform committees into a crisis that deprived Jackson’s 150,000 residents of running water for several days in late August and early September, Adam Comis, a staffer for the committee, told The Associated Press. Thompson’s district includes most of Jackson, and he chairs the Homeland Security Committee. Maloney chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With both abortions in North Carolina and the number of out-of-state clinic patients soaring after Roe v. Wade was struck down, judges should permit more trained health professionals to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit wrote on Monday. Abortion providers, medical workers and an abortion-rights group awaiting trial next year in their 2020 lawsuit challenging many state abortion rules asked a three-judge panel to act now and block a law limiting who can provide such medication from just certain licensed physicians. Allowing physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who work...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between Interstate 68 and Meyerdale, Pennsylvania, to improve safety, expand economic opportunity, and reinforce the regional supply chain. Hogan also officially dedicated the portion of U.S. 219 in Maryland to retiring state Sen. George Edwards. He cited the senator’s support for improvements that benefit the region. The latest improvements to Maryland’s portion of U.S. 219 will renovate and expand the 1-mile (1.61-kilometer) segment between Old Salisbury Road and the Pennsylvania state line.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland. In a statement Monday night, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who worked at the Justice Department with Civiletti in 1979, hailed his former boss’s “skill, integrity and dedication.” “I would describe myself as a hardworking lawyer with good judgment who gets things done,” Civiletti told the Baltimore Sun not long after he became, in 2005, the nation’s first lawyer to charge $1,000 an hour.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
The Associated Press

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign.” “Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign,” police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and found razor blades placed around the perimeter of signs for two other Democratic candidates, John Fetterman and Ashley Ehasz. Fetterman is running for U.S. Senate and Ehasz for U.S. House.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children began in Arkansas on Monday, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youths championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody is hearing evidence and testimony over the law he temporarily blocked last year that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care. If the law takes effect, doctors who violate the ban could lose their licenses or face other professional disciplinary measures and could be sued. The families of four transgender youths and two doctors who provide gender-confirming care want Moody to strike down the law, saying it is unconstitutional because it discriminates against transgender youths, intrudes on parents’ rights to make medical decisions for their children, and infringes on doctors’ free speech rights. The trial is expected to last at least a week.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison, officials said. He died and officials are investigating the death as a homicide. Lutts also was seriously injured and taken to an outside hospital, while Smith was moved to an isolation unit while the case is investigated. Coleman had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole from Yolo County assault and robbery charges after two previous burglary convictions. While in prison he was sentenced to an additional 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kemp says no new abortion, birth control restrictions

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began in Georgia on Monday, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, who has been touting his record of reopening Georgia’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and assailing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams as soft on crime, rolled out a batch of crime proposals Monday, signaling that could be a major theme of the debate. Kemp is proposing to increase the prison...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada authorities: Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death was being investigated as a drowning. The name of the 39-year-old woman wasn’t immediately released. National Park Service rangers said a witness called 911 on Saturday to report that a woman went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina.
BOULDER CITY, NV
The Associated Press

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. In most states, that make would Oliver an afterthought. But Georgia law requires an outright majority to win statewide office. With polls suggesting a tight contest between Warnock and Walker, it may not take a considerable share of the vote for Oliver to force a runoff, potentially repeating the 2020 scenario when Georgia’s two runoffs helped Democrats secure narrow control on Capitol Hill. “I don’t have any interest in partisan bickering. I owe no allegiance to either party. I only owe allegiance to you, the voter,” Oliver said Sunday night on an Atlanta debate stage, as he urged Georgia voters to “send a message” to the two major parties by denying both Warnock and Walker a first-round victory.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Weave Ranks in Top 20 of MountainWest Capital Network’s List of Utah’s Fastest Growing Companies

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized business, has been named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Now in its 28th year, MWCN’s annual list highlights Utah’s continued strong growth and investment in technology, retail, healthcare and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006020/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the blaze in eastern Clark County was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred an estimated 2,000 acres (780 hectares) by Sunday afternoon, said Ryan Rodruck, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Residents of an estimated 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, Rodruck said. The state issued a mobilization order allowing any firefighting agency to dispatch resources to the blaze, he said. The Clark Emergency Services Agency expanded evacuation zones into the rural outskirts of the cities of Camas and Washougal, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Associated Press

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin said Monday that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control. The sheriff’s office said that at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although some the injuries “range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital,” the release said. The Pulaski Community School District told families in a message that some of the people involved include current and former students.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

