This Vet Owned Record Store Is Rock-n-Rollin from Town to Town
The Freedom Flea Market was this past weekend in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. I had time, so I decided to check out the annual three-day event. Although it was a little chillier than many anticipated, vendors lined Main Street for several blocks. There was plenty of Flea Market flare and friendly purveyors of coffee and other food items.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Hills & Dales Acquires Building for New Autism Center, Expansion
Hills & Dales — a non-profit with a nearly 50 year history of building meaningful lives for individuals with disabilities — has announced they've acquired a new building in Dubuque's West End. It will serve as the home of a new state of the art center for autism services.
2nd Dubuque Middle School Information Meeting set for Nov 1st
Residents of Dubuque have known since April that the School District is planning to consolidate the current 3 Middle Schools to just 2. If you want to learn more, the second information meeting has been scheduled. The Dubuque Community School District will host a second informational meeting on the district’s...
Is the Mathias Ham House Haunted? Judge for Yourself
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of things to scare you. For me, I'm scared of a few things but none of them are Halloween-related. I'm scared for the kind of world my grandkids will grow up in. And I'm scared of what crazy things Russian president Putin might do including using nuclear weapons.
A Dog Jumped 9 Feet High and Set a New World Record in Eastern Iowa
I am no stranger to world-class animals. If you met my dogs, Sid & Sarge, you'd know what I mean. Sarge, a huskie/pit mix that's sweet as can be, and Sid who could take on any competitor in a butt-scoot match. Also, as a public service when I was in...
Is This Wisconsin Town the Center of the Flea Market Universe?
This weekend, the Center of the Flea Market Universe is in the village of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. The Freedom Flea Market and Craft Fair is a must-do Fall activity with over fifty-five vendors spanning 100 booths; it's sure to be a great time!. The event is sponsored by the town's...
Looking for Safe Trick or Treating? The Dubuque Fairgrounds Has it
Each year the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Event Center hosts a safe trick-or-treating event in their parking lot. It's call Trunk or Treat. This year's event is Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 to 7 pm. The concept is very simple. Youngsters can walk the fairgrounds parking lot collecting treats from vehicles staffed by area businesses and decorated for Halloween (these are known as "Trunkers")
Millwork Night Market Hosts Its Final Party of the ’22 Season
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market is throwing its final fall bash of the 2022 season on Thursday, October 13, from 5 pm til 8 pm. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, the once-a-month mid-week party will wind down its fifth successful season. However, with strong community support over the summer and early autumn months, Millwork Market will likely return better than ever in 2023.
2,000+ Ducks Race Down the Galena River in Riverview Center’s Duck Derby
It was a gorgeous weekend for Galena Country Fair, the annual event that attracts thousands to the scenic river-town. Moreover, it was an equally beautiful time for Riverview Center to spread awareness about all that they do, and add a figurative and literal splash of color to the Galena River!
Recapping Big Apple Bagels’ “Stocktober Fest:” Day 1
With early-morning sunshine and a gentle fall breeze in the air, it was a quiet, ideal morning for the first day of Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" event to be underway. If you're not already aware, Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, is collecting non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truck full of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite is also assisting with the event!
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Endangered Insect Found in Dubuque
When the creators of “Mowing to Monarchs” (M2M) developed the program, their goal was to provide native habitat for the beloved monarch butterfly, whose numbers are plummeting. But now, these prairie plantings all around Dubuque have proven to support another endangered insect:. According to a news release, the...
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?
Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
Dubuque County Fair Board Elections
This Tuesday, October 18th will be the annual Dubuque County Fair Board Elections!. Voting will take place at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom from 8am to 8pm. All Dubuque County Residents 18 and over are eligible to vote! Please bring an ID and proof of Dubuque residence. Eight seats are...
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign
Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
