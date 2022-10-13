Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Fashion retail district with seven new storefronts opens today in downtown Columbus
The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation and the Columbus Fashion Council are have joined forces to bring a brand-new fashion district to downtown Columbus. Common Threads, which is located on South Third Street between East Rich Street and East Main Street, officially opens today. The new fashion district is bringing seven new fashion concepts to Columbus, featuring both local and national brands.
614now.com
Take a fur-st look inside the brand-new Columbus cat cafe and bar
Kitty Bubbles Cafe has been on a tear, and not the kind your feline friend puts in your favorite sofa with their nails. The good kind. As of Wednesday, the cafe–which is separated between a cat meet and greet area and a cafe and bar–has seen 33 adoptions. And while you’ve been able to purchase coffee, bubble tea and more since it officially opened last month, beer has become available for purchase this week.
614now.com
New pizzeria taking over former home of Papa Giorgio’s in Clintonville
Clintonville is getting a new pizzeria in a spot pizza fans are likely already familiar with. A new concept known as Pizza Pizza 007 appears to be opening soon at 3027 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville, where Papa Giogorio’s operated its second location before closing earlier this year. Signs on...
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.
Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
614now.com
For the first time ever, this after-dark Grandview street festival is holding a Halloween event
The annual Grandview Hop is hugely popular while it lasts, but it’s only ever been held during the summer months. Until this year, that is. On Oct. 22, the ever-popular community festival series plans to add a “bonus” event, known as the Halloween Harvest Hop. It will take place from 5-8 p.m. along Grandview Avenue, where the Hop is normally held. Grandview Avenue will be blocked off from 1st avenue to 3rd avenue.
Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
Police look for men accused in credit card thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
Police: Boy, 13, dead in Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
Comments / 0