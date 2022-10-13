Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price drops nearly $90 from October highs, Wall Street turns exceedingly bearish on precious metal
The precious metal is down nearly $90 from its October highs of $1,737 an ounce, with December Comex...
kitco.com
Merafe increases ferrochrome production 3.7% in 9M 2022
Merafe said that improvements in plant efficiencies achieved at its smelters continue to be sustained, adding that impact...
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
kitco.com
Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
tickerreport.com
SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$28.00 Average PT from Analysts
SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
kitco.com
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
tipranks.com
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
ValueWalk
The Fed’s Challenge And Gold
As the economic slowdown deepens, the Fed’s challenges grow larger. It increases the risk of policy mistakes that could benefit gold. It was a tough year for the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank’s inflation forecasts were embarrassing. In December 2021, it projected the PCEPI inflation rate at 2.6%, while it soared to 6.8% through June.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Motley Fool
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
NASDAQ
SOFTS-Arabica coffee plunges nearly 4% as Brazil exports jump
Arabica coffee futures on ICE lost nearly 4% on Wednesday as a rise in exports from top grower Brazil helped ease concerns about short-term supply tightness. Updates with market activity, includes comments and closing prices. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE lost nearly 4% on...
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-Bank governor: Age of low interest rates is over
HOUSEHOLDS have been living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ because they have mistakenly assumed low interest rates would last forever, former Bank of England chief Mervyn King said this weekend. Lord King warned rates are returning to ‘normal levels’. But he insisted the economy will benefit...
kitco.com
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank's core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises...
streetwisereports.com
Lithium Co. Drills 'Another World Class Hit'
Frontier Lithium Inc.'s (FL:TSX.V; LITOF:OTCQX; HL2:FRA) recently reported a batch of drill results from the Spark deposit of its PAK project in northwestern Ontario returned "grades well above the current mineral resource estimate (1.37%)" over significant widths, reported Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle in an October 11, 2022 research note. These grades averaged 1.92%, 1.74%, 1.57% and 1.55% lithium oxide (Li2O).
