Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Was So Emotional At Her Atlanta Show

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini took a moment on TikTok to express gratitude for her fans in the sweetest way. The award-winning singer-songwriter recently brought her “ HEARTFIRST ” tour to Atlanta, Georgia, one of the cities listed in the 10-stop trek as Ballerini celebrates the release of her latest highly-anticipated album, Subject To Change .

One of the audience members captured a moment on TikTok while Ballerini played “What I Have,” a heartfelt ballad that pays tribute to the things that bring joy to her life (including her Jeep, her dog and her dream job). But Ballerini got emotional when her fans held up signs during the song to show her something else she has: “you have us.”

Ballerini’s jaw dropped when the fans, in unison, all held up their signs. She repeatedly said “not this,” and “I swore I wasn’t gonna cry tonight,” and continued the song. She took to TikTok later to explain what she meant and what she was feeling in that moment:

“In the moment, I was so overwhelmed and nervous because it was Atlanta, and so many friends and family were at the show, that I just kept saying ‘not this.’ And I didn’t mean it in an ungrateful way. I just meant it in, like — I didn’t even know how to emotionally compute the fact that everyone held up a sign that said ‘you have us.’ And it’s truly one of the most heartwarming…special moments I’ve ever had on stage, and I did not articulate it well because I got in my head and I as trying really hard not to cry. But I’ll always remember that. So, everyone that was at the Atlanta show that held up a sign that said ‘you have us,’ I feel that so deeply. I’m very grateful, and thank you for a memory that I will remember forever.”

Subject To Change released in September, including tons of 90s country-inspired anthems like “ HEARTFIRST ,” “ Love Is A Cowboy ,” “ The Little Things ,” “ If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too) ,” “ You’re Drunk, Go Home ” — a “sassbomb” collaboration with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson — and tons of other fan-favorites. Ballerini shared on Instagram that she would never forget the moment her Atlanta fans held up the heartfelt signs. Watch Ballerini’s TikTok here :