ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Was So Emotional At Her Atlanta Show

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUUjc_0iXlv4eF00
Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini took a moment on TikTok to express gratitude for her fans in the sweetest way. The award-winning singer-songwriter recently brought her “ HEARTFIRST ” tour to Atlanta, Georgia, one of the cities listed in the 10-stop trek as Ballerini celebrates the release of her latest highly-anticipated album, Subject To Change .

One of the audience members captured a moment on TikTok while Ballerini played “What I Have,” a heartfelt ballad that pays tribute to the things that bring joy to her life (including her Jeep, her dog and her dream job). But Ballerini got emotional when her fans held up signs during the song to show her something else she has: “you have us.”

Ballerini’s jaw dropped when the fans, in unison, all held up their signs. She repeatedly said “not this,” and “I swore I wasn’t gonna cry tonight,” and continued the song. She took to TikTok later to explain what she meant and what she was feeling in that moment:

“In the moment, I was so overwhelmed and nervous because it was Atlanta, and so many friends and family were at the show, that I just kept saying ‘not this.’ And I didn’t mean it in an ungrateful way. I just meant it in, like — I didn’t even know how to emotionally compute the fact that everyone held up a sign that said ‘you have us.’ And it’s truly one of the most heartwarming…special moments I’ve ever had on stage, and I did not articulate it well because I got in my head and I as trying really hard not to cry. But I’ll always remember that. So, everyone that was at the Atlanta show that held up a sign that said ‘you have us,’ I feel that so deeply. I’m very grateful, and thank you for a memory that I will remember forever.”

Subject To Change released in September, including tons of 90s country-inspired anthems like “ HEARTFIRST ,” “ Love Is A Cowboy ,” “ The Little Things ,” “ If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too) ,” “ You’re Drunk, Go Home ” — a “sassbomb” collaboration with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson — and tons of other fan-favorites. Ballerini shared on Instagram that she would never forget the moment her Atlanta fans held up the heartfelt signs. Watch Ballerini’s TikTok here :

@kelseaballerini

#duet with @sneakybrownnoser #kelseaballerini 🫠🫠🫠

♬ WHAT I HAVE - Kelsea Ballerini
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
iHeartRadio

Jamie Foxx Denied Entry At Cardi B's Birthday Party Due To Large Entourage

Jamie Foxx was reportedly denied entry into Cardi B's birthday celebration in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, October 12, TMZ reported that the Day Shift star wasn't allowed into Bardi's party due the amount of guests he had with him. Foxx pulled up to Poppy Nightclub in a white Rolls-Royce with his crew. Not long after he arrived, the actor-singer was spotted walking back to his car after the doorman turned him and his crew away. The doorman clearly realized he made a mistake because he reportedly ran back to Foxx and granted him access, but it was too late.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#So Emotional#Kelsea Ballerini Explains#Subject To Change#Jeep
iHeartRadio

Florida Georgia Line 'Greatest Hits' Album To Release Amid Duo's 'Break'

The best songs from award-winning country duo Florida Georgia Line will be compiled together on a greatest hits album, set to release next month. The collection will also include a few previously unreleased tracks. Florida Georgia Line’s greatest hits album will include 15 of their biggest songs, according to an announcement shared on Big Machine Label Group’s Instagram account on Friday (October 14). It’s set to debut on November 9. See the track list here:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

180K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy