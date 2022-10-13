ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Concludes Run at Buckeye Invitational

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team concluded play at the Buckeye Invitational. The Nittany Lions will compete in the ITA Regional Championships from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24. Singles. Five members of the Blue and White participated in singles matches on the day. Alina Lebedeva defeated...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Completes First Day at Quail Valley Collegiate

VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team finished the opening two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational at 12-under, 564, and in a tie for 12th place in a tightly-packed team race Sunday. Just two strokes separate the seventh through 12th-place teams in the strong...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

First Nittany Lion Open Cup in Three Years Concluded Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams hosted the first Nittany Lion Open Cup in three years on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in the White Building. In this exhibition event, almost every single member of both the men's and women's teams were able to compete in their respected events.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14 Penn State Hangs on for Five-Set win at Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa – No. 14 Penn State survived a five-set scare to stay unbeaten in the all-time series with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Nittany Lions improved to 15-4 overall and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 4 Penn State Rolls to 3-0 Win at Kent State for Non-Conference Win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Oct. 16, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 3-0 win at Kent State (6-7) in a non-conference field hockey game. Brie Barraco collected five saves as Penn State posted its second straight road shutout win of the weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

POSTGAME NOTES: Penn State vs. Michigan

Penn State is now 10-16 all-time against Michigan. Penn State is 13-18 all-time in regular season games between Top-10 teams. OL Hunter Nourzad made his first start at Penn State. He is the 11th player to make their first start at Penn State this season. OFFENSE. QB Sean Clifford went...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 10/10 Penn State Falls to No. 5/4 Michigan, 41-17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions' defense held the Michigan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy