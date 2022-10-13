Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Concludes Run at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team concluded play at the Buckeye Invitational. The Nittany Lions will compete in the ITA Regional Championships from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24. Singles. Five members of the Blue and White participated in singles matches on the day. Alina Lebedeva defeated...
GoPSUsports.com
Schlegel Records 100th Career Point, No. 25 PSU beats Michigan 3-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel scored two goals to record her 100th career point in No. 25 Penn State's 3-0 rout of Michigan during the Nittany Lions' regular season home finale on Sunday afternoon. Schlegel scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Completes First Day at Quail Valley Collegiate
VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team finished the opening two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational at 12-under, 564, and in a tie for 12th place in a tightly-packed team race Sunday. Just two strokes separate the seventh through 12th-place teams in the strong...
GoPSUsports.com
First Nittany Lion Open Cup in Three Years Concluded Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams hosted the first Nittany Lion Open Cup in three years on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in the White Building. In this exhibition event, almost every single member of both the men's and women's teams were able to compete in their respected events.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Penn State Hangs on for Five-Set win at Iowa
CORALVILLE, Iowa – No. 14 Penn State survived a five-set scare to stay unbeaten in the all-time series with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Nittany Lions improved to 15-4 overall and...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 4 Penn State Rolls to 3-0 Win at Kent State for Non-Conference Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Oct. 16, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 3-0 win at Kent State (6-7) in a non-conference field hockey game. Brie Barraco collected five saves as Penn State posted its second straight road shutout win of the weekend.
GoPSUsports.com
POSTGAME NOTES: Penn State vs. Michigan
Penn State is now 10-16 all-time against Michigan. Penn State is 13-18 all-time in regular season games between Top-10 teams. OL Hunter Nourzad made his first start at Penn State. He is the 11th player to make their first start at Penn State this season. OFFENSE. QB Sean Clifford went...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 10/10 Penn State Falls to No. 5/4 Michigan, 41-17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions' defense held the Michigan...
GoPSUsports.com
Janecke Tallies Two Goals in 2-2 Draw to No. 14/15 Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – A two goal game by Tessa Janecke kept the No. 11/13 Penn State Nittany Lions in the game as they drew to a 2-2 tie against No. 14/15 Boston College on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED. After a scoreless opening period, Tessa Janecke found the back...
