Read full article on original website
Related
fintechmagazine.com
Blockchain & B2B is leading fintech growth, says Cardlay CEO
Blockchain and B2B fintechs are leading growth in the fintech space, says Jørgen Christian Juul, the CEO, Cardlay. Jørgen Christian Juul is the CEO, Cardlay - a Danish fintech that is leading disruption in the corporate payments space. We caught up with him to find out his views on startups, market challenges, and how to survive economic downturns.
fintechmagazine.com
The future of digital payments in an ever-evolving landscape
Kamran Hedjri, CEO of PXP Financials, outlines some of the ways digital payments have changed and looks to the future of a constantly changing industry. The digital revolution has forever transformed the way we make and receive payments, borrow and save money. While the pandemic certainly accelerated the shift towards digital payments, the fintech sector is in no way ready to hit the brakes.
Iris Ventures Invests 6M Euros in Olistic, a Wellness Brand Treating Hair Loss, and Its Causes
LONDON — In its bid to back purpose-led consumer brands, Iris Ventures has invested 6 million euros in Olistic, a science-backed nutraceutical brand that treats hair loss and the lifestyle factors that contribute to it. Iris, which led the Series A funding round in the Barcelona-based company, said it invested because Olistic “has broken the mold, developing best-in-class, vegan, all-natural products backed by science for both men and women, a category often ignored by competing brands.”More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Iris noted that the hair growth...
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows - study
BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, a survey shows, with fewer than half those questioned believing it posed a "very serious threat" to their countries in the next 20 years.
Q3 Yelp Economic Average Finds that Consumers’ Inflationary Experiences Intensify Across the U.S., as People Increasingly Turn to Budget Options
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released third quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q3 2022 YEA report reveals that inflation experiences have intensified for consumers in every state in the U.S. year over year, with reviews mentioning inflation up by 22% compared to Q3 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006287/en/ Inflationary experiences on Yelp continue to increase in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
fintechmagazine.com
The fintech trends set to take centre stage at Money20/20
Tony Fitzgibbon, Chief Executive Officer at Data Zoo, predicts the fintech trends that will take centre stage at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas next week. From explosive growth to regulatory overhauls, there has been a wave of new developments shaping the future of the fintech industry this year. As the fintech community prepares to descend on Las Vegas for Money20/20, Tony Fitzgibbon, Chief Executive Officer at Data Zoo, predicts the trends that will take centre stage.
Comments / 0