ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ben McAdoo Gives Thoughts on P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason, an Emergency QB + More

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ui9j_0iXlpPdl00

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo previews this week's game against Los Angeles.

How hard it is to regain focus after the coaching change

"This is a tough business, right? This is the part of the business that is toughest on coaches and players and people in the personnel office and their families. We understand what we get into, what we sign up for. I know what Coach [Rhule] and his family are going through and how hard it is. He's a great man. He's a great football coach and I have no doubt in my mind he's going to land on his feet. It's just part of the business and you just got to move on."

If there were concerns taking the OC job given the lack of job security Matt Rhule had

"When you have opportunities, really, you always bet on yourself in this business. That's something I did and I'm working hard to get the offense on track. It didn't happen fast enough but that doesn't mean we still can't get it going and that's what we're working on this week."

Any concerns about being fired along with Matt Rhule, Phil Snow, and Ed Foley

"In this business, you keep your head down, you keep working and that's always a possibility. Every day you come in and your key card works is a good day. You just keep your head down, keep working. I don't walk around thinking about myself or my job security or anything like that."

If Baker Mayfield will practice today

"I don't foresee him practicing today. That could change but I'll leave that all up to coach and he'll talk about injuries. We're just preparing them all like they could play in a game."

Confidence in P.J. Walker

"P.J., he's a ballplayer. He got a ton of reps in the offseason. In training camp, he was dealt a tough hand, right? We traded for a quarterback and we drafted a quarterback, so the reps were hard to come by. He's a gritty guy. He made a decision to fight through a tough situation and I think you're seeing that pay off now. I'm very confident in P.J. I know what I got in P.J."

If the playbook would shrink should Jacob Eason have to play

"You put a good plan together and the backup has to be able to handle a bulk of what the starter can do when you get ready to go play a game. Some of the things, we may pair down a little bit if that were the case if he were to be up on Sunday, but he's got to go out and play."

Steve Wilks' involvement with the offense

"He's the head coach, right? He's going to lay out the plan on how he wants to play each and every game and that's our job as coaches and coordinators to put that together and bring his vision to life."

Anyone working out as the emergency QB

"We have a different couple things that we have cookin' there if need be. Some of them started in training camp and some of them kind of started working as the season went on. But you always have people you can go to and things you can draw from, so you maybe don't necessarily put it all on one guy."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play

Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Patrick Mahomes Speaks His Mind About Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are heading into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, game so far this season on Sunday as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Josh Allen, who is the early favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, will square off against a former MVP winner in Patrick Mahomes.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Foley
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz

Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy