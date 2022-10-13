Ben McAdoo Gives Thoughts on P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason, an Emergency QB + More

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo previews this week's game against Los Angeles.

How hard it is to regain focus after the coaching change

"This is a tough business, right? This is the part of the business that is toughest on coaches and players and people in the personnel office and their families. We understand what we get into, what we sign up for. I know what Coach [Rhule] and his family are going through and how hard it is. He's a great man. He's a great football coach and I have no doubt in my mind he's going to land on his feet. It's just part of the business and you just got to move on."

If there were concerns taking the OC job given the lack of job security Matt Rhule had

"When you have opportunities, really, you always bet on yourself in this business. That's something I did and I'm working hard to get the offense on track. It didn't happen fast enough but that doesn't mean we still can't get it going and that's what we're working on this week."

Any concerns about being fired along with Matt Rhule, Phil Snow, and Ed Foley

"In this business, you keep your head down, you keep working and that's always a possibility. Every day you come in and your key card works is a good day. You just keep your head down, keep working. I don't walk around thinking about myself or my job security or anything like that."

If Baker Mayfield will practice today

"I don't foresee him practicing today. That could change but I'll leave that all up to coach and he'll talk about injuries. We're just preparing them all like they could play in a game."

Confidence in P.J. Walker

"P.J., he's a ballplayer. He got a ton of reps in the offseason. In training camp, he was dealt a tough hand, right? We traded for a quarterback and we drafted a quarterback, so the reps were hard to come by. He's a gritty guy. He made a decision to fight through a tough situation and I think you're seeing that pay off now. I'm very confident in P.J. I know what I got in P.J."

If the playbook would shrink should Jacob Eason have to play

"You put a good plan together and the backup has to be able to handle a bulk of what the starter can do when you get ready to go play a game. Some of the things, we may pair down a little bit if that were the case if he were to be up on Sunday, but he's got to go out and play."

Steve Wilks' involvement with the offense

"He's the head coach, right? He's going to lay out the plan on how he wants to play each and every game and that's our job as coaches and coordinators to put that together and bring his vision to life."

Anyone working out as the emergency QB

"We have a different couple things that we have cookin' there if need be. Some of them started in training camp and some of them kind of started working as the season went on. But you always have people you can go to and things you can draw from, so you maybe don't necessarily put it all on one guy."

