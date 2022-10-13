Read full article on original website
New warfighting and leadership tools available from this center
The thinking that undergirds everything from what kind of weapon a soldier carries to how a combination of units and weapons converge on the battlefield happens at one place — the Combined Arms Center. The center is at the heart of the development of Multi-Domain Operations, the way the...
What comes after Abrams tanks? The Army is working on possibilities.
WASHINGTON — The Army is evaluating what it will need beyond the latest version of the M1 Abrams tank, according to Army leaders overseeing ground combat systems and next-generation combat vehicle development. The upgraded version of the tank is due to be delivered to the service next spring. “It’s...
7th Army Training Command balances Ukraine training, Nordic security
The U.S. Army’s largest overseas training command is continuing to provide support for Sweden and Finland in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drove the Nordic pair to join NATO, officials confirmed. “Admittedly, their movement from partner to ally is going to expand what has already...
These Florida military families will finally get a child care center
Families of the 7th Special Forces Group at Camp Bull Simons, Florida, will finally get their wish: a child development center located on the compound. “Working closely with the Air Force, we now have plans to build a new CDC at Camp Bull Simons” in fiscal 2025, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth announced during her speech at the annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army. She has been personally involved in the issue.
