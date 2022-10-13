Read full article on original website
Related
The All-Electric Polestar 3 SUV Is Here, and It’s Taking Aim at Porsche’s Cayenne
Polestar has just debuted its new full-size electric SUV at a special event in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the high-end Volvo spinoff looks to expand its lineup and further establish itself in the luxury EV space. The Polestar 3 is a five-seat utility vehicle that will be a crucial model for the Swedish marque, as demand for SUVs continue to stay strong in the US and around the world. “We are committed to building electric cars that push the boundaries of design, innovation and sustainability with our performance DNA at the core,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. The nascent brand has been...
MotorAuthority
Renault teases first model based on platform from Geely, Volvo
Renault and Geely in 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a comprehensive deal that will see them jointly introduce Renault-branded hybrid vehicles in Asia using technology supplied by Geely and its Volvo brand. Under the deal, the vehicles are to be developed and produced in South Korea by Renault's...
Autoblog
2023 BMW M2 revealed, BMW i4 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 driven | Autoblog Podcast #751
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. In this week's news, we discuss the Jaguar F-Type commemorative 75 model, the reveal of the 2023 BMW M2, as well as the Rivian recall and its repercussions. We talk about the cars we've been driving, including the Ford Mustang Ice White Edition, BMW i4, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and Lexus RX 500h F-Sport.
Electric McLaren SUV Rumored To Arrive In 2026 With Carbon Fiber Tub
When McLaren brought CEO Michael Leiters on board its admittedly sinking ship, rumors began circulating around what the British brand had sworn off for years: an SUV. Having a luxury SUV in the range is like having a license to print money, and it doesn't make economic sense to build supercars like the McLaren Artura only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carmakers In Talks To Strengthen The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance
The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance recently announced that the Renault Group and Nissan Motor Co are currently engaged in discussions around several initiatives to reinforce its cooperation in the future. Why isn't Mitsubishi involved? Well, it seems the former maker of rally-bred four-door supercars is happy to sit back and slap its badge on whatever Renault and Nissan are making.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 3, 2023 BMW M2, Lotus Evija Fittipaldi: This Week's Top Photos
The Polestar 3 was revealed this week, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start here in mid-2024. Another SUV that made...
Ferrari Develops World-First Technology To Predict Engine Knock Before It Happens
The majority of car manufacturers are currently spending most of their research funding on battery tech and fancy touch interfaces, but Ferrari still holds the internal combustion engine (ICE) close to heart. So, to help ICE survive a little bit longer, the Italian company has devised a way to further optimize combustion efficiency for its high-performance gas-burning engines. CarBuzz has discovered a new patent from the automaker with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for technology that can actively predict and prevent pre-ignition, allowing ICE engines to make more power and burn cleaner, prolonging the life of the beloved V12 in the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McLaren SUV Is In Development, And It's All-Electric: Report
The rumors of a McLaren SUV are once again stirring. In a discussion with McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, UK-based Car magazine claims the process has already started. Furthermore, it will be a pure electric vehicle, making it both McLaren's first SUV and its first EV. Allegedly, that is. While the...
Autoblog
Nissan to offer super-low-mileage lease options for select models
Since the pandemic led to a massive lockdown and shifted millions to remote work, many have greatly cut the number of miles they drive. The reduction in miles means that people may steer clear of traditional automotive financial products like leases since they’re not getting anywhere near their money’s worth out of the car. Nissan has a solution to this problem with a new “SignatureFLEX” mileage-based lease program that allows customers to change their annual mileage allowance over time.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets New Pikes Peak Production Car Record
Bentley has been dethroned as the production car king of Pikes Peak. A 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S driven by Pikes Peak veteran David Donner took on the hill in late September, smashing the previous record with a time-to-climb of 9 minutes 53.5 seconds. The time to beat was 10...
Autoblog
VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture
Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
Manhart's Tesla Model 3 Is A Rapid And Stylish EV
There was once a time when seeing a Tesla was an occasion. Electric vehicles were somewhat of a novelty, and Musk's slick-looking EVs were a symbol of the future. Fast forward a couple of years, and the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y are on every street corner - in some parts of the country, at least.
conceptcarz.com
Audi Urban Purifier – The Fine Dust Filter for Electric Vehicles
•Offsetting particulate emission while charging and driving. •Positive contribution to the urban ecosystem: filter effective in the city. In a pilot project, Audi is working with supplier MANN+HUMMEL to develop a particulate filter for electric cars that collects particulate matter from the surrounding area. Both while driving and charging, it is to already help improve air quality in cities during a first pilot phase. The innovative technology will be demonstrated at the GREENTECH FESTIVAL in London.
Autoblog
How bicycles conquered Amsterdam
In a city where bicycles outnumber humans, the omnipresence of the machines can be overwhelming. The bikes of Amsterdam cluster at every curbside, line canals and bridges, and sweep silently around you when as you stroll. The urban fabric is saturated with cyclists, flowing through a complex network of bike-optimized lanes, paths, fietsstraten and woonerfs in numbers that can astonish — and intimidate — newcomers.
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
Honda's U.S. dealers want to be part of Sony Honda venture's EV launch plans
TOKYO/DETROIT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A new joint venture formed by Japan's Sony Group Corp (6758.T) and Honda Motor (7267.T) plans to introduce a premium electric vehicle later this decade, and the automaker's U.S. dealers are anxious to be part of the sales process.
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes EQE SUV reveal: Watch today's livestream event
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to fully unveil its next upcoming SUV from the new EQ electric lineup, the 2024 EQE SUV. You can watch the livestream debut right here at 2 p.m. Eastern today (Sunday, Oct. 16). The EQE SUV will be the fifth vehicle in the brand's EQ line for...
theevreport.com
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Trim-By-Trim Pricing For All-New 2023 Outlander PHEV
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced detailed pricing for its all-new flagship, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), which will be in showrooms starting in November. The Outlander PHEV is the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, and the all-new Outlander PHEV combines everything...
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
Comments / 0