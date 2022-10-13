Read full article on original website
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
New athenahealth Research Finds that Telehealth Fills Care Gaps
– Increased usage of telehealth, driven by COVID-19, not only remains substantially above pre-pandemic levels but has also emerged as both a key diagnostic tool and treatment vehicle, according to new research from athenahealth. – The findings, announced today by athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for...
Heal Launches Full Service Personal Healthcare Assistant, Renee
– Renee, the first-ever healthcare assistant that combines human support with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to alleviate the burdens of healthcare, today announced the nationwide rollout of its platform. – Heal, Renee unifies the healthcare experience in a long overdue effort to give Americans, especially the aging population, the help...
Simulation Training is Vital in Nursing Education and Addresses the Shortage of Nurses
Ebbs and flows in the need for nurses and the number of students entering nursing programs are common, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more severe nursing shortage than has been previously experienced. At the height of the pandemic, nursing schools suspended in-person classes and were essentially closed. At the same time, many experienced nurses chose early retirement. These factors came together to create the global nursing shortage we are currently facing.
MedStar Health Awarded $2M Telehealth Research Grant
– MedStar Health has received a nearly $2 million telehealth research grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to expand its research collaboration with Stanford Medicine and Intermountain Healthcare focused on telehealth access, safety, and equity. – The grant will allow researchers to establish a patient safety...
Medical Gaslighting Remains Rampant for Women: Whose Job Is It To Stop It?
Have you ever gone to a medical appointment, knowing and feeling with certainty that something is wrong, only to have a doctor downplay and write off your symptoms?. Medical gaslighting, a relatively new, non-clinical term, refers to the practice of minimizing or dismissing a patient’s symptoms, concerns, or experiences. Often, symptoms are written off as psychological in nature, or patients are told that what they are experiencing isn’t serious or that it is normal.
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
IntelyCare Launches The IntelyHeart Foundation, Committing $2M to Support Healthcare Professionals
– IntelyCare, a healthcare workforce management platform in the United States, today announced the launch of The IntelyHeart Foundation, a charitable not-for-profit organization. – The IntelyHeart Foundation, with support from IntelyCare, will provide need-based grants to healthcare professionals who apply and meet established criteria. IntelyCare intends to commit up to...
American Diabetes Association Launches Amputation Prevention Alliance
– The American Diabetes Association® announced a new initiative designed to address the urgent public health challenge of preventable amputation called the Amputation Prevention Alliance. Over 135,000 amputations occur every year in the United States, with the majority of those procedures being preventable, but due to challenges in accessing quality care, patients are forced into unnecessary amputations and even death.
Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing
– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
Brave Health Raises $40M for Medicaid Virtual Health Platform
– Brave Health, a virtual mental health provider and engagement platform focused on serving Medicaid populations raises $40M in Series C funding round led by Town Hall Ventures, with existing investors Union Square Ventures, City Light Capital and others joining as well. The company has raised a total of $60M to date, and this most recent funding will support their continued expansion into value-based care arrangements and into new and existing markets.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Launches Telemedicine Platform
– Today, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announced it has collaborated with Accenture and Microsoft over the last 12 months to help develop and refine MSK Telemedicine. MSK Telemedicine was created to provide patients access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future, allows MSK patients and families to virtually interact with their entire care team, seamlessly replicating an in-clinic visit.
Bicycle Health Nabs $5M to Scale Its Virtual Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
– Bicycle Health, a Boston, MA-based provider of virtual opioid addiction treatment secures $5M from Cobalt Ventures to further accelerate the expansion of its telehealth opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment. – The additional capital extends Bicycle Health’s Series B venture capital financing, bringing the company’s total funding to date to...
FOLX Health Raises $30M, Launches Expert-Led Support Groups for LGBTQIA+ Community
– FOLX Health, the first digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the medical needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, today announced $30M in new financing led by 7wireVentures, with participation from new investor Foresite Capital and existing investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Define Ventures, and Polaris Partners. – Lee...
Rippl Launches with $35M to Transform Mental Health for Seniors
– Rippl, a new mental health startup focused on caring for seniors with dementia and other neurocognitive conditions, launched today with $32M in seed round funding led by ARCH Venture Partners and General Catalyst. The round also includes investment from GV, F-Prime Capital, and Mass General Brigham Ventures. – Rippl...
Accommodations Increase Clinical Trial Participation for Patients of Color, Survey Reveals
– In a recent patient-centric survey, SubjectWell found that accommodations for all patients, including free treatment and study compensation, increase interest in clinical trial participation – particularly for patients of color. – However, overall, using value-based messaging, adding education to the recruiting process and reducing friction to participation –...
Optellum Raises $14M for AI-Enabled Lung Cancer Diagnosis
– Optellum, an Oxford-based digital health company that provides a breakthrough AI platform to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer raises $14M in Series A funding led by Mercia, with additional investors Intuitive Ventures and Black Opal Ventures. Existing investors, including St John’s College in the University of Oxford, IQ Capital, and the family office of Sir Martin & Lady Audrey Wood, also participated in this round.
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support
A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
