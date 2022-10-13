ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

2024 Snapshot: One Prospect to Track at Each Position for Georgia

By Connor Jackson
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

UGA is starting to make some moves in the 2024 class. Here, we take a look at one prospect at each position that you should have your eye on.

While UGA works on wrapping up its 2023 class, they have already hit the ground running in the 2024 class with a couple of commitments. Here, we take a quick look at one prospect at each position that you should keep some tabs on.

QB

Ryan Puglisi - Avon Old Farms (Ct.)

Puglisi, a 3-star recruit according to the 247 Composite Rankings, has emerged as a top target at the QB position for the Dawgs. In fact, UGA is clearly the team to beat, and it's possible this recruitment doesn't last much longer.

RB

Anthony Carrie - Carrollwood Day (Ga.)

Georgia already has a commitment at the RB spot in Tovani Mizell out of Maryland, so the Dawgs have the luxury of being picky. Expect UGA to be a factor in Carrie, who has visited Athens 3 known times. This recruitment has yet to really get underway. Carrie is ranked as a 4-star according to the 247 Composite Rankings.

WR

Zion Ragins - Jones County (Ga.)

His recruitment is still taking shape, but Ragins, a consensus top-10 WR in the 2024 class, is someone worth watching. The in-state stud is one of the fastest receivers in the 2024 class, and it seems like each year the Dawgs like to take someone with plus speed at the receiver position. Ragins has already visited Athens twice this season, one of those being for the Auburn game.

TE

Kylan Fox - Grayson (Ga.)

UGA has a commitment from 5-star TE Landen Thomas in the 2024 class. Regardless, Fox is a special athlete that has the Dawgs' attention. Fox told Dawgs Daily that UGA is recruiting him on both sides of the ball. For now, we will list him as a TE, but he can play numerous positions at the next level.

OL

Daniel Calhoun - Centennial (Ga.)

Calhoun has been a prospect making some noise over the last few years and has now emerged as one of UGAs top targets in the 2024 class. In fact, UGA might be the team to beat, and Calhoun has been in Athens numerous times during this process. Other teams involved include Alabama, Florida, Clemson, and Auburn, but they all appear to be chasing Auburn.

DL

Hevin Brown-Shuler - Pace Academy (Ga.)

Brown-Shuler is unanimously one of the best defensive linemen in the 2024 class. His recruitment is still in full swing, but the Dawgs are right in the thick of things, and have been from the beginning of his recruitment. For that reason, Georgia should be in this one until the end, but they will have to hold off programs like South Carolina, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

EDGE

Eddrick Houston - Buford (Ga.)

Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is growing into a rockstar on the recruiting trail. So far, he is doing a great job in the 2024 class. UGA is in on numerous highly touted edge prospects, but Eddrick Houston might be the most intriguing. He is a massive prospect with some unreal physical tools. As usual with Buford prospects, watch out for Alabama.

LB

Sammy Brown - Jefferson (Ga.)

The expectation each year as long as Glenn Schumann is at UGA is that the Dawgs will be in contention for the best LBs in the country. The 2024 class is no different. Sammy Brown is ranked as a top 10 prospect nationally and the best LB in the 2024 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings. UGA is one of the top contenders, but there is still a long way to go in this one.

DB

KJ Bolden - Buford (Ga.)

Bolden, who some believe is a once-in-a-decade kind of prospect, could be an elite playmaker on both sides of the ball at the next level. However, it looks like UGA likes him at safety. Bolden is a big, fast, and physical prospect that can make plays all over the field. He has been to Athens multiple times, but Alabama and Ohio State are two programs firmly in the mix as well.

ATH

King Joseph Edwards

Yet another Buford product, Edwards is quite an interesting prospect with regards to future position. Many programs, like Georgia, are having both Uzo-Diribe and Todd Hartley talk to Edwards. He's a dominant EDGE prospect and has the playmaking abilities to become a tight end as well. Georgia will likely play him as an EDGE to begin his career.

