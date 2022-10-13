Dan's 'Dirt'? Washington Commanders Accuse NFL Foes of Campaign Designed to 'Coerce' Snyder to Sell Team

The Commanders have reached out to CommandersCountry.com/SI with the following statement, responding to charges against Dan Snyder: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

The Washington Commanders are denying the ESPN assertion that team owner Daniel Snyder hired private investigators to "dig up dirt'' on fellow owners, including friend and mentor Jerry Jones, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and have reached out to CommandersCountry.com/SI with the following statement:

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

ESPN alleges that Snyder hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners, with one allegedly responding, "He's backed into a corner. He's behaving like a mad dog cornered."

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson paint a picture of a broken relationship between Jones and Snyder, with the Commanders boss facing ongoing scrutiny in Washington based on charges of financial and sexual improprieties.

Snyder's lawyers are denying that his relationship with Jones is broken and said they have "great respect and admiration for one another."

But, counters ESPN: “Jerry Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer. Snyder has also 'badmouthed' Jones, telling an owner recently, 'he's only out to get in your pockets. … You can't trust him,' a senior executive close to the owner said.

“Snyder's already lost Jerry,” the source added.

ESPN says Snyder privately told people that he has enough information to "blow up" several owners around the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

" They can't f--k with me," Snyder reportedly has said privately.

