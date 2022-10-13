Read full article on original website
Related
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Daviess County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County – 35 Henderson County – 73
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack
A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon ceremony for Grand Re-Opening
The Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of a public space for the city
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
Kentucky Board of Education has no choice but to approve regulations related to public charter schools
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved 10 regulations relating to public charter schools in Kentucky during its two-day meeting this week. The regulations were previously approved by the Local Superintendents Advisory Council. Updates to the regulations are necessary to conform to the requirements set by House Bill (HB) 9,...
Spottsville bridge demolition to move to phase 2
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss will happen on October 18 at 11 a.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
wevv.com
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson
There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
14news.com
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wevv.com
Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
Comments / 1