Henderson County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson

There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
wevv.com

Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN

