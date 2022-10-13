ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How much should you be investing? Some experts recommend at least 15% of your income

Setting clear investment goals can help you determine if you’re investing the right amount. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. If you’re new to investing, you might be asking yourself how much you should invest, or if you even have enough money to invest. The truth is: you don’t have to wait until you have hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank to start investing.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
Person
Rachel Cruze
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Personal Budget#Zero Based Budgeting#Financial Advisers#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#50 30 20#Harvard Law School
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Quiet Quitting’ Isn’t Just About Jobs; It’s About a Crumbling Economy – Charles Hugh Smith

The unraveling of hyper-Globalization and hyper-Financialization will generate consequences few conventional analysts and pundits anticipate. TikTok videos on ‘Quiet Quitting’–doing the minimum at work, giving nothing extra to the employer– have gone viral, and The Wall Street Journal quickly picked up the thread:. If Your Co-Workers...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
MarketRealist

Got Capital Gains? How to Donate Them to Save on Taxes

If you see the term “capital gains” and think it isn't relevant during a bear market, that’s true for some, but not all, investments. Certain stocks and funds have fared well this year despite the broad downturn, leaving some folks with capital gains. Whether or not that’s your story these days, you should know that you can donate your capital gains to reduce your tax burden.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Are You Suffering From Recession Fatigue? The Phenomenon Is Real

You may know the term “decision fatigue,” which encapsulates the difficulty that comes with choosing after you’ve already made so many decisions. But what about “recession fatigue,” a term that labels an increasing number of Americans, according to a recent report?. Article continues below advertisement.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

National Savings Day: Top Tips to Save More Money

Americans have been hit by inflation and skyrocketing living costs, while fears of a looming recession continue to mount. Kia McCallister-Young, director of America Saves, joins Cheddar News to discuss how Americans can best stretch their dollar and save more money.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy